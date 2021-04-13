POCATELLO — As he stood behind the dugout at Halliwell Field, his hands jammed in his pockets and his hood up, the whistling wind made it hard to hear Preston baseball coach Kenny Inglet.
"Welcome to Idaho spring sports," Inglet said.
With the temperature dipping into the 40s and the wind cutting through the stands at Halliwell, all Inglet wanted to do after his team beat Century 6-1 to open 4A District 5 play Tuesday was get everybody back on the bus.
Playing spring sports in Idaho, by its very nature, requires enough cold-weather accessories to sell out a department store. Base layers, hoodies, neck gaiters, chemical hand warmers — all were on display Tuesday on the field and in the stands, where maybe 50 brave fans huddled up under blankets.
Both Preston and Century had games canceled last week when rain, snow and cold temps rolled across Southeastern Idaho.
The line everybody hears is, "If you don't like the weather in Idaho, wait 30 minutes," and that's what happened to Preston last Tuesday, when the Indians' game against Shelley was canceled — "four inches of snow in the morning canceled it, and the field was playable by game time," Inglet said.
That game was rescheduled for this Friday, which forced Inglet's hand on Tuesday, when he pulled his starter Chayse Oxborrow after 2 2/3 innings of one-run ball — and, crucially, just 31 pitches.
That kept Oxborrow under 35 pitches, the maximum allowed if he's to come back in Wednesday's doubleheader against Century.
Inglet tried the same trick with the rest of his hurlers as well, using four pitchers to get through seven innings and keeping all of them except Tate Greene, the third in line, under 35 pitches.
"It's tough, because you have to make up those (canceled) games and you have to follow pitch count rules," Inglet said. "It makes it interesting when you're already sitting on five games every week and trying to add to them. I can use the same four pitchers tomorrow, essentially, and then I still have pitchers for Shelley on Friday."
Century coach Duane Rawlings went a different way, giving Austin Ebarb 110 pitches. The tall lefty got through 5 2/3 innings, giving up five hits, five walks and five runs, although none were earned.
Errors by the Diamondbacks helped Preston score two runs in the first and three in the second, putting the visitors in control of the game. Century had seven errors in the game, and managed just one run despite matching Preston with seven hits.
"We can't use the weather as an excuse," Rawlings said. "It's the same for everybody. I still believe that we're a good team, but we made a lot of mistakes and it's been like that for most of the season."
As Preston trooped out of the cold back to the bus, the sun broke through the clouds for just a few minutes. It was a brief ray of hope for tomorrow's doubleheader, the rest of the week, the rest of the season — very brief.
Wednesday's forecast in Preston?
Barely into the 40s, cloudy, with the possibility of an inch or two of snow.
"We just have to learn to play through it and be smart," Inglet said. "Weather always, always factors in baseball."