It’s fair to say Preston’s baseball team has returned from Spring Break with a vengeance.
Preston made the trip north to Shelley on Tuesday and blew out the Russets in five innings, 16-6. The Indians returned to action Wednesday and promptly walloped visiting Malad by a 25-4 scoreline. That game also only went five frames due to the mercy rule.
Preston (4-2-1), winners of three straight, will face a big test Thursday at home against 3A state power Marsh Valley (9-1). Preston’s softball team will also be hosting Marsh Valley on Thursday afternoon.
“I’m excited to see them coming out firing on all cylinders after the break,” PHS head coach Kenny Inglet said. “This is a good squad and they are fun to coach. We’ve got Marsh Valley next and they are a strong team. We just need to keep improving every time we go out so we are ready when it really matters (which is district play).”
Preston got off to a slow start against Shelley, which took a 4-1 lead into the fourth inning. However, the Indians took complete control by scoring 11 runs on five hits, six walks and one Russet error in the top of the fourth. That game-changing frame was highlighted by a bases-clearing triple by Davon Inglet and a two-run single by Emery Thorson.
Inglet and Thorson each contributed with four RBIs in that contest and both athletes doubled. Inglet also chipped in with two runs and a walk for Preston, which got two runs, one hits, one RBI and one walk from Damon Winn, and three runs, three hits, one RBI and one walk from Seth Burbank.
The Indians used three different pitchers against the Russets. Chayse Oxborrow only allowed one hit in his two innings on the mound, and the junior struck out three.
Preston didn’t waste any time on its way to taking control against Malad. The hosts put an eight-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first and exploded for 11 runs the following frame.
Preston plated those 11 runs on five base knocks, five free passes, one sacrifice fly and three Malad errors. There were 15 errors in the contest — nine by Malad and six by Preston. Ashton Madsen came through with a three-run triple in the home half of the second for the Indians, while Trevor Gregory cleared the bases with a double.
Inglet tripled and doubled for the second straight game for the Indians, who racked up 15 hits, including eight of the extra-base variety. Gregory doubled twice for Preston, which also got doubles from Karson Chugg, Austin Gleed and Oxborrow.
Chugg finished with two runs, one hit and three RBIs for the Indians, who got three runs, two hits and three RBIs from Madsen; four runs, three hits and two RBIs from Inglet; four runs, three hits and three RBIs from Oxborrow; two runs, two RBIs and three walks from Burbank; two runs, one hit, two RBIs and two walks from Gleed; three runs, two hits and four RBIs from Gregory; three runs, one hit, one RBI and one walk from Thorson; two runs, one hit, one RBI and one walk from Winn.
Indeed, it was a well-rounded offensive performance for the Indians as all nine of their starters contributed with at least two runs, one hit and one RBI.
Madsen pitched all five innings for Preston and didn’t give up any earned runs. He scattered eight hits, fanned seven and issued zero free passes.
REGION 11 BASEBALL
Mountain Crest’s Nathan Rowley was selected as the Region 11 Pitcher of the Week, while Bear River’s Garrison Marble was named the region’s Hitter of the Week.
Rowley was on the mound for all but the final out in Mountain Crest’s 3-1 road win over Green Canyon last Wednesday. Rowley conceded six hits — five of them singles — struck out nine, walked two and didn’t give up any earned runs.
Meanwhile, Marble finished with an impressive batting average of .750 in Bear River’s three-game sweep of Sky View. Marble also chipped in with eight RBIs, four runs and four stolen bases during the series.