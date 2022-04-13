Some less-than-ideal weather did not deter Preston’s baseball team one bit when it opened district play in a Tuesday doubleheader at home.
The Indians extended their winning streak to six with a pair of dominant performances against Century. Preston pulled away for a 12-2 triumph in six innings in Game 1, and then buried the Diamondbacks under an avalanche of 12 first-inning runs en route to a 22-4 five-inning victory in the nightcap.
Preston has outscored the opposition by an impressive margin of 97-18 during its current winning streak.
“It’s nice to see my players not be affected by the weather,” PHS head coach Kenny Inglet said. “It was extremely cold, but they played aggressively and played well. Out pitchers did a great job on the mound and everyone stayed hot with the bats today. Great to start district play with two solid wins.”
Preston (7-2-1) was unstoppable at the plate Tuesday as it racked up 37 hits, including 10 of the extra-base variety. Davon Inglet came through with a three-run inside-the-park homer in the nightcap as part of his team’s 12-run first inning. The Indians plated seven of those runs with two outs and finished with 10 hits in the frame, including seven in a row.
Inglet contributed with four runs, four hits and six RBIs in Game 2. Austin Gleed drove in five runs in Game 2 and also chipped in with three hits for Preston, which got three runs and four hits from Karson Chugg; four runs, plus a trio of hits — one a double — and RBIs from Ashton Madsen; three runs, two hits and four RBIs from Chayse Oxborrow, who doubled twice; a pair of runs and hits from Trevor Gregory; three runs and hits from Emery Thorson.
Seth Burbank pitched all five innings for the Indians, scattered seven hits and struck out four.
Madsen went the distance on the bump for Preston in the opener and limited Century to three hits. The southpaw struck out five and issued three free passes.
Madsen also fared well at the plate in Game 1 as he scored twice, tripled and singled. Damon Winn doubled twice, scored twice and drove in two runs for Preston, which got a trio of RBIs and a pair of runs and hits from Inglet; three runs, two hits and two RBIs from Oxborrow; two hits and RBIs from Burbank; two hits and RBIs from Gleed.
In addition to Madsen, Burbank tripled for Preston, which also got doubles from Inglet and Thorson. The game was tied at 2-2 after the second inning, but the Indians scored three times in the bottom of the third to take the lead for good, and then added seven more runs in the final two frames to slam the door.
In other baseball action, Bear River scored seven runs in the bottom of the first en route to a 11-0 five-inning win over visiting Logan on Wednesday.
Green Canyon’s softball team was in action Tuesday and lost at Bear River, 10-0, in five frames.