It was the kind of performance Preston head coach Tyler Jones was hoping for from his Indians heading into Friday’s huge showdown against district rival Century.
Preston jumped out to a quick lead over 5A Highland and never looked back en route to a 69-38 drubbing of the visiting Rams in a non-district boys basketball game on Wednesday night.
“We haven’t had many of those (type of games),” Jones said in a radio interview with 1340 KACH. “It was a good game. Most importantly we came out healthy and we got a lot of guys some (playing) time, and we’ll be ready for Friday night up at Century.”
Preston (13-6) got another strong performance from Cole Harris, who has been on a tear as of late. The senior knocked down all nine of his two-point field goal attempts and drained 4 of 6 free throws in his way to a game-best 22 points. Gabe Hammons buried five 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for the Indians, who extended their winning streak to four.
Braden Hess and Brecker Knapp chipped in with seven points apiece for Preston, which went 23 of 38 from 2-point range. Additionally, 10 different players scored in the contest for the hosts.
“You want good shots and not bad shots, and I thought tonight Cole, he’s been really good at getting to the basket lately, and Gabe starting to get going again,” Jones said. “And when Gabe catching it in rhythm and is balanced, he’s a great shooter, and that just opens it up for Cole and everybody. And just a good team effort (for us). I thought everybody that was out there gave us a couple of good minutes.”
Preston also dispatched of Highland (3-13) earlier this season, but needed to make 25 of 26 shots from the charity stripe to hold on, 64-60. The Rams have only won three games this season, but seven of their losses were by six or fewer points. Additionally, Highland has a win over Middleton, which is ranked first in both 4A polls.
Up next for Preston is a rematch against Century, which beat Pocatello on Wednesday on the road, 51-38. The winner of that contest will capture the regular season district championship outright. Preston rallied for a 53-43 victory over Century a couple of weeks ago at home.
Preston has one more home game remaining in the regular season — next Wednesday against Burley.
BEARS 55, PIRATES 49
West Side’s 10-game winning streak came to an end. Bear Lake got revenge against the Pirates (13-4, 5-1) and handed them their first district loss in the process.
Bryler Shurtliff racked up 19 points for West Side, which got six points apiece from four different players.
“They came out more aggressive and wanted it more from the start,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We just need to regroup and get ready for our next game.”