WELLSVILLE — He wanted to test himself.
Alex Rasmussen has a date in his head in October — it just happens to be the same day as the Region 11 cross country championships. The Logan senior is focused on being ready for that race.
“This was really just a testing week for me,” Rasmussen said. “Pre-region showed me what I could do, so I wanted to explore what else I could do before Oct. 15.”
It doesn’t hurt to run hard before that date and push your limits. Rasmussen, who won the pre-region race, did just that against a solid field Friday afternoon at the American West Heritage Center during the annual Cache-Box Invite. And no one could keep up.
Several tried, but over the last half of the race it was basically a one-man race in the boys competition. The Grizzly crossed the finish line 14 seconds before the next runner.
“I was testing what I could do and how they (other runners) would respond to it,” Rasmussen said. “I kept thinking, ‘race yourself, race yourself.’ If you are worried about the guys behind you, then you put them too close to yourself. I was just trying to race me and my previous times. ... I love racing with Preston, so any time I get to race with that team, it’s a really good time. It’s awesome to seem them do so well.”
Those Preston runners may not have won the individual title, but as a team the Indians easily took the trophy. Three of the top five finishers were from Preston as the Indians finished with 31 points. Preston had all five of their runners who count toward the team score cross the finish line in the top 11.
“We’ve been trying to close our pack time because last year we were pretty spread out, but this year we are really trying to get a solid pack time and it’s been tight,” said Preston’s Sam Jeppsen, who had a strong kick to finish second. “I’m really proud of everyone.”
Plus, Preston is not at 100 percent. Jeppsen has been sick and nursing a hip that is bothering him. Several other Indians are dealing with issues.
In the team competition, Ridgeline was second with 51 points as three Riverhawks were in the top 12. Rounding out the field in team scores were Box Elder (119), Sky View (123), Green Canyon (134), Logan (145), Mountain Crest (147) and Bear River (151).
After some morning rain, sunshine was all the high school runners had to deal with weather wise. It did get a bit warm, but most of the athletes liked the conditions.
“It was hot, but it’s always hot here,” Rasmussen said. “It was lots of fun.”
Rasmussen basically led from start to finish of the 5K race, crossing the finish line in 16 minutes, 27 seconds. Early on Jeppsen, Mountain Crest’s Spencer O’Very and Ridgeline’s Quinten Wright were not far behind the Grizzly.
“I didn’t notice for a while,” Rasmussen said of his growing lead. “I try not to look back. I did catch a glimpse around (mile) two or two and a half, but it was deceiving because people were yelling, ‘let’s go Quinten’ a few meters after I passed. I never really knew. That’s why I race myself.”
Wright was able to settle into second place near the end of the race. However, Jeppsen made one final push.
“I wanted to have a good race, and I was really wanting to win, but Alex is fast,” Jeppsen said. “... It was a good race. I’m really proud of my kick at the end. That’s what sold it for me.”
Jeppsen joked that his strategy to win didn’t work, but the junior had a solid run finishing in 16:41.
“I really wanted to power up those hills and not take my time on them and just get the hills over with,” Jeppsen said. “I wanted to power on the downhills and I feel like I accomplished that.”
He made his move at the end after the last hill.
“I just knew I had to kick, because everyone else was kicking,” Jeppsen said. “It was kick early or you are not going to catch anyone. I decided to kick early and there was one kid (Wright) in my sights and I was going to get him.”
For Wright, he did all he could to keep Rasmussen close and then couldn’t quite hold off Jeppsen.
“When you are that good, it’s pretty easy to just put the hammer down and say if you are going to beat me you’ve got to hang with me,” Wright said of Rasmussen. “They are fun guys to run with just because they are honest and work hard. ... Those (Preston) guys are animals. I tried to hang, but Alex and those (Preston) guys are great runners.”
Wright completed the course in 16:43.
A pair of Preston runners edged Mountain Crest’s Spencer O’Very at the line. Edison Leffler and Dawson Leffler both were credited with a time of 16:49 to tie for fourth. O’Very was a second behind in sixth, tying with Green Canyon’s Branson Sharp at 16:50. Rounding out the top 10 boys were Ridgeline’s Spencer Adams (8th, 16:52), Preston’s Josh Harrison (9th, 16:56) and Ridgeline’s Nate Weston (10th, 17:02).
“We will keep working and see everyone on Oct. 15,” Rasmussen said.
The Grizzly will not see Preston that day, but the rest of Region 11.