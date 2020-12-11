It wasn’t easy, but Preston’s impressive winning streak is still intact.
For the second straight game, the Indians shined at the free throw line and that was the difference in Preston’s come-from-behind 60-50 road victory over Blackfoot in a non-district boys basketball game on Thursday night.
Preston (3-0) knocked down 25 of 31 free throws to pull away from Blackfoot and extend its winning streak to 25. The defending 4A state champions outscored the Broncos (2-2) 34-23 in the second half.
“It was tight the whole way,” PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. “Defensively, I thought our kids really stepped up in the second half. We got stops down the stretch and then we hit 12 of 13 free throws in the fourth quarter.”
It was another strong performance from Preston guard Gabe Hammons, who drained 9 of 11 freebies en route to a game-high 22 points. The senior has scored 19 or more points in each of his team’s games, which have all been contested on the road.
Braden Hess chipped in with 12 points for the Indians, while Steven Roberts added 11. Roberts went 9 for 10 from the charity stripe for Preston, which got seven points and 10 rebounds from Cole Harris.
Preston trailed 19-13 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored the Broncos by at least four points in every other quarter.
THURSDAY GIRLS GAMES
A trio of local teams were in action Thursday and two of them prevailed. Preston continued its impressive start to the season by blowing out Bear River, 65-34, on Day 1 of its annual tournament. Meanwhile, Logan held off Stansbury on the road, 54-51, while Ridgeline fell to 5A power Lehi 58-38 at home. The Pioneers went 23-1 a season ago.
Preston, which is Idaho’s top-ranked team in the most recent Coaches Poll, outscored Bear River (1-3) by 11 points in each of the first two quarters en route to its third win in a row by at least 22 points. The Indians (6-1) have only lost once this season and that was by one point in overtime against 3A power Sugar-Salem.
Olivia Taylor led Bear River with 12 points. No individual Preston statistics were provided.
Logan (2-1) jumped out to a 18-11 lead over Stansbury and held off a large charge by the Stallions, who won the fourth quarter by a 21-16 margin.
Future BYU player Amber Kartchner went off for 31 points for the Grizzlies, who got seven points from Izabelle Rudd. Kartchner netted 14 points in Logan’s 51-36 loss to 6A Skyridge on Wednesday night. Taylor Rose paced the Grizzlies with a game-high 15 points against the Falcons.
Ridgeline (1-2) only trailed Lehi 14-13 after the first quarter, but the Pioneers took control by winning the middle two quarters by a 30-14 margin. Lehi buried 13 3-pointers in the contest.
Sarah Litchford led the Riverhawks in points (16) and rebounds (six), while Haley Anderson contributed with 13 points and three assists.