Even quite possibly the strongest field in the history of their classification wasn’t going to stop the Indians from reaching their goals.
Preston’s boys cross country team easily placed second at the 4A State Championships last Saturday in Lewiston, Idaho. All five of the Indians’ scoring runners finished in the top 37 and completed the 5-kilometer course in less than 16 minutes, 37 seconds.
As expected, Idaho Falls defended its 4A title with 72 points, 20 fewer than Preston. Bishop Kelly was a distant third with 124 points.
“They’ve had a great season and we’ve really progressed as the season went on,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. “I think we won six straight meets and we’ve been in some big meets. Their goal all year was (second).
“Idaho Falls was just loaded. They won state last year and had their top seven runners back, and early in the season they beat us by some big margins. And we just wanted to try and get closer and closer as the season went, and we came within 20 points; that’s the closest we’ve been all season. ... I was really proud of them and their efforts Saturday.”
There were a lot of very impressive times at the state meet as the athletes took advantage of the rare opportunity to compete in a city only 800 feet above sea level. Bishop Kelly’s Nicholas Russell was the medalist with his time of 15:11. He only finished four seconds faster than a pair of Idaho Falls’ harriers.
Riley Reid earned a spot in the top 10 for Preston by crossing the finish line in 15:48. The junior, who placed eighth, is only the second runner Jones has coached to complete a 5K in less than 16 minutes.
“To go 15:48, that’s pretty impressive,” said Jones, who is in his 15th season at the helm of Preston’s program. “And this year the 4A (competition) is the best it’s ever been and it was a loaded field, so for us to get second and for him to run that type of time and to be eighth overall, I thought was a great effort on his part.”
Reid was nearly joined in the top 10 by teammate Sam Jeppsen, who clocked in at 16:02 — good enough for the No. 13 position. The sophomore has been Preston’s No. 3 harrier all season long behind Reid and junior Josh Harrison.
“Sam, he’s competitive and he ran a great race, and he’s been consistent all season for us, right there behind (Reid and Harrison),” Jones said. “... He’s always going to give 100 percent and he stepped up big time to almost break 16 (minutes).”
Harrison, who suffered a calf injury at the district meet, “gutted out” a 20th-place finish for Preston, despite clearly not being 100 percent healthy, Jones said. The junior crossed the line in 16:12.
A pair of freshman rounded out Preston’s scoring runners. Eddison Leffler was 26th in 16:17, while Garrett Hale was 37th in 16:36. The 4A District 5-6 champions finished with an impressive 48-second spread between their top five competitors.
“Yeah, our pack time was great,” Jones said. “That’s the closest we’ve been all season one through five. ... I mean, you can’t ask for much more. I mean, look at the times they ran.”
This is the fourth straight year the Preston boys have captured a trophy at the 4A State Championships. The Indians, who qualified as a team for the 13th consecutive season, finished fourth in 2015, third in 2016 and fourth in 2017.
The average time of Preston’s five scoring runners was a 16:11, which was better than every team in the Gem State except for Idaho Falls (15:53 average), and 5A squads Rocky Mountain (15:54) and Timberline (15:55). It was a noteworthy accomplishment by the Indians, who were only seeded fourth in 4A heading into the meet.
Additionally, the Preston girls fared better than they were seeded. The Lady Indians, the No. 10 seeds, placed eighth with 232 points. Bishop Kelly edged Skyline for the title by three points, 55-58.
Leading the way for Preston was freshman Andie Bell, who destroyed her previous personal record and covered the 5K course in 19:21. Bell finished 13th, giving the Indians four all-state performers.
“She was on the JV soccer team and ran when she could, and the last three or four meets she was able to run all the time and we saw huge improvements from her,” Jones said of Bell. “... I thought she really finished the season strong and we’re excited to see what she can do in the future.”
Paige Shumway placed 35th for Preston with a time of 20:09, while teammate McKinley Scott was 50th (20:36). Jones raved about the strides made by his girls team, which finished dead last at the district meet a year ago but was second this fall.
Individual bragging rights in the girls field was claimed by Mattalyn Geddes of Twin Falls, who beat her nearest competitor by 25 seconds. Geddes clocked in at 17:29.
2A race
For the third time in as many years, West Side’s Jacob Moffat secured a spot in the top 10 at the 2A State Championships. The junior was awarded the bronze medal for the second straight year after completing the race in 16:05, which was only 11 seconds slower than champion Andy Gebhardt of Salmon.
The Moffat-led Pirates finished sixth in the team competition with 141 points. Salmon powered its way to the title with 49 points, 30 fewer than runner-up Soda Springs.
Three of Moffat’s teammates placed in the top 40 in Gideon Beutler (32nd, 17:39), Brentan Noreen (34th, 17:39) and Blake Olsen (36th, 17:43).
As expected, the Soda Springs girls captured their 13th state championship in a row, and one of the Kelsey sisters from Bear Lake was the medalist. The Lady Cardinals limited their point tally to 47, 33 fewer than runner-up Bear Lake.
Freshman Elli Kelsey earned the right to break the tape with her time of 18:24. Her sisters placed second and fourth.