It was a memorable weekend for the Preston boys and Ridgeline girls cross country teams.
Both squads won their respective division at the prestigious Bob Firman Invitational last Saturday at Eagle Island State Park in Boise, Idaho.
The Preston boys completely obliterated the 35-team competition in the Varsity Division I, Section 2 field. The Indians placed their best six runners in the top 33 and all of those athletes broke the 17-minute barrier on the 5-kilometer course. Preston finished with 57 points, with Woods Cross edging Ridgeline for the runner-up position by six points, 175-181.
Sam Jeppsen was second out of 243 runners in that race, and the junior covered the course in 16 minutes, 3 seconds. Jeppsen was joined in the top 15 by Preston teammates Riley Reid (sixth, 16:19), Edison Leffler (ninth, 16:23) and Garrett Hale (15th, 16:35).
It was a very impressive performance by a Preston squad that still isn’t 100 percent. All-state runner Josh Harrison has been dealing with some significant health problems and wasn’t able to train at all this summer, but still gutted out a time of 16:57 at the Gem State’s most renowned meet.
Ridgeline’s Quinten Wright (seventh, 16:21) and Mountain Crest’s Spencer O’Very (17th, 16:36) also secured a spot in the top 20 in the same division.
Logan’s Alex Rasmussen posted the best time out of any Cache Valley harrier as he finished 23rd in an absolutely loaded elite field. Rasmussen clocked in at 15:53, while West Side’s Jacob Moffat crossed the finish line in 16:35.
Logan’s Ian Bressel placed ninth in the Varsity D-I Section 1 race with a time of 16:13.
The Patrick sisters earned a spot in the top 10 of the Varsity D-I, Section 2 field to propel the Lady Riverhawks to victory. Ridgeline reigned supreme in the 28-team field with 75 points. Ogden was second with 109 points, while Sky View was fifth with 241.
Madison Patrick clocked in at 19:25, which was good enough for the No. 6 spot, just ahead of Alexis Patrick, who was eighth (19:27). Ridgeline teammate Emily Spaulding was 16th (20:02).
A pair of Sky View runners finished in the top 20. Kate Dickson placed ninth (19:30), while Olivia Dickson was 20th (20:06).
Two West Side girls posted solid times in the Varsity Division II competition. Ashlyn Willis broke 20 minutes and finished eighth in 19:58, while teammate Natalia Lewis was 19th (20:23).
Preston’s Luke Visser placed fifth out of 558 athletes in the boys middle school race. Visser completed the 3,000 meters in 10:06.
PRESTON SOCCER
It’s been a busy past three days for both Preston soccer teams. The Preston girls rolled to their fifth straight shutout victory with a 5-0 drubbing of Mountain Home on the road last Saturday. Preston (7-2-2, 7-1-2 district) battled to a 1-1 road draw with district rival Pocatello on Monday.
The Preston boys (5-3-2, 5-3-2) tied Mountain Home 1-1 last Saturday at home, and defeated Pocatello 1-0 Monday at home.
The girls got another huge performance from Addison Moser in their beatdown of Mountain Home. Moser dented the scoreboard four times for the Indians, who outscored the opposition 32-0 during their five-match shutout streak. Ashlyn Marlow netted the other goal and assisted on one of Moser’s goals. Sidney Kelley, Regan Rich and Andie Bell were also credited with assists in that match.
Millie Chatterton converted on a pass from Abigail Lyon as Preston took a 1-0 lead in the first half against Pocatello. The Gate City Indians equalized in the second half on what Preston head coach Brandon Lyon called a “highly questionable” penalty kick. With the draw, Poky was able to stay in a second-place tie with Preston in the district standings.
“I feel good (about this match) because the girls played about as good as they could,” Lyon said. “But obviously, we’ve got some work to do with finishing. I mean, we’ve been creating good chances, we had some chances today, we just didn’t put them away. ... Defensively, we played about as good as we could today. I mean, the girls just played their heart out defensively, and I feel bad because they didn’t deserve that result from a penalty kick.”
On the boys side, Preston scored the lone goal of the match against Poky midway through the second half when Kadin Reese headed in a Garrett Kelley corner kick. Zach Burnett notched his third shutout of the season in goal for the Franklin County Indians.
“We’re really starting to get a feel for each other, (but) we’re just waiting for that right moment to peak,” Preston boys coach Kira Matthews said. “We want to peak at (the) district (tournament). We’re just going to keep building until then. We’re going to keep working on getting the ball in the back of the net. But the positive thing is a win’s a win, and we’re happy with it. I’m really proud of the boys. They played well.”