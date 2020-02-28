To their credit, the Spartans made it interesting in the second half, but the Indians ultimately showed why they have won 41 of their last 42 games at home.
Preston outscored Minico 18-11 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 67-54 victory in the championship game of the 4A Boys District 4-5 Basketball Tournament on Thursday night. It was the Indians’ fourth district tourney title in the past five years.
“It was tight most of the night,” PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. (Minico) made a run and cut it to two points early in the fourth (quarter), and I was glad to see our kids respond. I thought we buckled down defensively in the fourth and got some stops and led to some easy transition buckets.”
Not only did Preston (23-1) have success in transition, Minico had no answer for 6-foot-7 post player Ty Hyde, who recorded another double-double — this time with 26 points and 12 rebounds. The senior exploded for 12 of his team’s 17 points in the second quarter and 10 more in the fourth. No. 0 knocked down nine shots from the field and went 8 for 10 from the free throw line.
“Ty was huge in the fourth (quarter),” said Jones, whose team extended its winning streak to 19. “He had 10 of his 26 points in the fourth and was big down the stretch. Also, free throws were much better tonight (for our team).”
Indeed, the Indians got the job done at the charity stripe as they knocked down 17 of 21, including 8 of 11 in the fourth quarter.
Scott Dunn chipped in with 15 points for top-seeded Preston, while Luke Smellie added 13. The duo combined to score 14 of Preston’s 15 points in the first quarter when Minico (17-7) was focusing on Hyde.
Future College of Southern Idaho player Kasen Carpenter poured in a game-high 30 points for the third-seeded Spartans. The senior drained four 3-pointers, six two-pointers and went 6 for 7 from the free throw line.
Preston, the top-ranked team in 4A, improved to 3-0 against Minico this season.
Up next for Preston is a quarterfinal matchup against either Idaho Falls (19-5) or Blackfoot (11-12) in the 4A State Tournament, which starts next Thursday at Borah High School. Preston’s opener is scheduled for 3 p.m.
West Side, the top-ranked squad in the final 2A media poll, will square off against Melba (15-8) next Thursday at 1:15 p.m. at Capital High School. Like the Indians, the Pirates (21-4) captured regular season and district tourney titles.
Preston will be aiming for its fifth consecutive appearance in the 4A state championship game. The Indians won back-to-back-to-back crowns before falling in the title contest a year ago. Preston has posted an impressive record of 119-12 during the past five seasons.
STATE WRESTLING
Preston’s David Seamons is still alive in his quest for a state wrestling title. The senior pinned his first two opponents in Day 1 of the 4A State Championships in Nampa, Idaho. Seamons, the No. 2 seed at 145 pounds, needed overtime to dispatch of Kuna’s John Kallmeyer.
The Indians were represented at the tourney by four other athletes. Brayden Weisbeck (126 pounds) and Caigun Keller (145) both went 1-2. Keller was eliminated from the tournament in heartbreaking fashion as he rallied for a 5-4 lead over Ridgevue’s Quinn Rodridguez in the consolation second round before Rodriguez scored the final three points of the match — all with fewer than 20 seconds remaining in the third and final round.
Preston’s Tait Rawlings (170) came really close to upsetting district champion Jacob Wallace of Jerome. Wallace, the No. 5 seed, prevailed 5-3.
Three West Side grapplers went 2-1 on Day 1 of the 2A State Championships, thus advancing to Saturday’s third consolation round. Those Pirates are freshman Jed Hurren (98), senior Zach Groll (182) and sophomore Connor Robinson (285).
Both of Robinson’s wins were by fall. Groll gutted out a 6-4 victory over Raft River’s Denzil Lloyd to stave off elimination. The senior’s lone setback was a 8-7 nailbiter in the first round. Like Groll, Hurren, who received a wildcard bid to the tourney, bounced back with back-to-back wins after losing in his opener.
Underclassmen Tige Roberts (106) and Easton Shurtliff (138) both went 1-2 for the Pirates.