Preston’s boys basketball team cruised to its 12th straight win with a 73-41 drubbing of Mountain Crest on the Mustangs’ home court Wednesday night.
Ty Hyde led the winning effort with a game-high 19 points, powering the Indians (16-1) to their 16th victory of the season, the most of any team in 4A in Idaho. Scott Dunn added 16 points for the road team and Cole Harris rounded out double-figure scorers with 10. Marshall Nethercott led the Mustangs with 10 points, while Caleb Archibald added seven.
For a game between a one-loss team and a one-win team that finished with a 32-point margin, the score was curious after the first quarter. The Indians only led 18-17 after the first eight minutes of the game.
“Good first quarter (by Mountain Crest),” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. “You expect that on their home court. They came out with a lot of energy.”
Once the ball hit the floor for the second quarter, however, Preston were done messing around. The defense dialed it up to 11 by holding the Mustangs to without a single field goal and only one points. That effort coincided with a 21-point offensive quarter that gave the Indians a dominating 39-18 halftime lead.
“End of the first quarter we challenged them,” Jones said. “We were a step slow. (Mountain Crest) were getting easy shots, layups, wide-open shots and our defensive intensity really picked up that second quarter, and that led to our layups.”
The dominance on both ends continued into the third quarter as Preston looked to effectively end the game by the start of the fourth quarter. In that pursuit, the Indians racked up 27 third-quarter points and allowed only nine, extending the 21-points halftime lead to 39 with the final eight minutes yet to be played.
With that lead and victory assured, Preston were content to ease up, not minding that it led to Mountain Crest out-doing them 14-7 in the fourth quarter.
Preston is among the hottest teams in all of Idaho at the moment, not just 4A. It’s not just the 12 consecutive wins, there’s also the massive point differential in those contests as well. Outside of a three-point road win over Minico last week, no team has come within 17 points of Preston’s final total. On the season, the Indians own an average point differential of about plus-22.
This blazing streak will be put to the test next week. Following a Friday game against Century, the eighth-place team in the Great Basin District, the Indians will face Burley and Minico in the same week. Those two teams are second and third place, respectively, in the district. Preston defeated Burley and home and Minico on the road earlier this month.
“Big games here this next week. If we can take care of those two games at home (Century and Burley), it puts us in a really good spot for the district tournament.”
Mountain Crest has yet to win since the start of the new year and, though Wednesday’s game wouldn’t have helped the issue, have not defeated a team from the state of Utah. The Mustangs only win is a 49-44 triumph over Century on Dec. 13. MC will resume region play on Friday by hosting Logan in a rematch of a 60-44 Grizzlies’ win on Jan. 10.