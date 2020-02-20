BOISE – Preston never gained its footing offensively in a frenetic game against Caldwell, but never went away in a 49-45 loss Thursday in the first round of the 4A state tournament at Timberline High School.
The Indians shot 28.8% from the field (15 of 52), 20.8% from 3-point range (5 of 24) and 52.6% from the free-throw line (10 of 19).
Getting a shot off was as big a problem, as Preston (19-8) turned the ball over five times in the first four minutes of the game and finished with 20 – compared to three assists – against a team that applied pressure past half-court all game.
“We just couldn’t get past the nerves unfortunately,” Preston coach Ryan Harris said. “Caldwell’s a good basketball team. You’re not 21-3 for no reason. … They put pressure on you and that causes some problems.”
After Caldwell (22-3) knocked down a 3 at the end of the first quarter to go ahead 12-10, the Cougars led the rest of the way.
Their lead was as large as 10 points, near the end of the third quarter after a basket by forward Courtney Williams, who was 5 of 5 from the field for a game-high 17 points and nine rebounds.
After the Indians watched Caldwell's lead widen to 35-25, they closed the third quarter with two 3-pointers to cut their deficit to six points.
Less than two minutes into the fourth quarter, Preston was down 35-34 following a Saige Meek 2-pointer.
But whenever the 4A District 3 champion was in danger, it responded, including right after Meek’s score. Caldwell’s Aaliyah Kennedy increased the margin to 38-34 when she was fouled on a successful put-back and converted the free throw.
Preston kept hammering without breaking through, including under the 3-minute mark.
“Yeah, they were able to put pressure on us, but I thought we did a nice job of putting pressure on them too. We created a lot of turnovers and the girls just played hard,” said Harris, whose team forced 22 turnovers and allowed nine assists. “It’s a good basketball team and they fight. It’s the will within them.”
Hailey Meek knocked down a mid-range shot to cut Preston’s deficit to 44-42 with 2:09 remaining. But after both teams traded misses, the Cougars extended a possession with an offensive rebound and Williams knocked down two free throws – including one off the backboard.
Still hammering, Preston’s Alexis Harris cut toward the baseline, received the ball and made a leaping pass to Kylie Larsen who scored in the key.
That – again – brought the deficit within one possession at 46-44 with 1:04 remaining. But Caldwell scored 6 seconds later, as the Cougars raced up the floor for a transition layup that turned into a three-point play by Williams to put the game away.
The Indians are 1-5 this season against the 4A state tournament teams.
“I look back at some of our losses this year and they’ve been big games, (against) good teams or in the district tournament and we’ve just kind of let the moment get a little too big for us,” Harris said. “We struggle with the focus and the concentration and I think we’re just a little too nervous sometimes.”
Up next:
Preston faces Blackfoot in the 4A consolation bracket Friday at Timberline High School.