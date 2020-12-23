It wasn’t pretty, but Preston found a way to beat another school from a larger classification.
Preston outscored 5A Highland 9-1 in the fourth quarter en route to a come-from-behind 37-32 victory on Tuesday night in Pocatello, Idaho. In the process, the Indians (10-3) swept the season series with the Rams (7-4).
Last week, Preston defeated a pair of teams from Utah’s 6A classification in American Fork and Pleasant Grove. The Indians haven’t allowed any of their last five opponents to score more than 32 points.
“The girls have been defending well all year, but the last four games we've really had to step it up due to the teams we've played,” PHS head coach Ryan Harris said. “Highland has two big posts that really gave us trouble all night. They killed us on the boards. We haven’t done well there the last couple of games. We struggled as well to put pressure on them in the press because their point guard was so quick getting to the middle and breaking our pressure.
“Credit to the girls, though. We trailed most of the game, but they kept battling and found way to win an ugly game in the end.”
Hailey Meek had a big game for Preston as she led her team in points (16), rebounds (eight) and assists (four). Mickayla Robertson finished with seven points for Preston, while Kylie Larsen chipped in with seven boards and four steals.
It was also a busy Tuesday night for several high school girls basketball programs around Cache Valley. Green Canyon and Ridgeline traveled outside the valley and prevailed, while Sky View and West Side lost competitive games on the road.
Green Canyon put the clamps on Tooele as it limited the Buffaloes (2-3) to five or fewer points in three of the quarters. The Wolves (6-2) pulled away by winning the final two quarters by a 17-7 tally.
Landree Spackman knocked down four 3-pointers and scored a team-high 14 points for Green Canyon, which got 10 points and five rebounds from Madilyn Peterson and 11 boards from Maren McKenna.
“Our girls did a really good job of adjusting to the game and Tooele’s game plan,” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “We got stops when they counted and executed on the offensive end. It always feels good to go into the Christmas break with a win.”
Likewise, Ridgeline went into the holiday break on a high note as it handed 6A Syracuse its first loss of the season. The Riverhawks (4-3) outscored the Titans (4-1) 14-7 in the second quarter and 16-9 in the fourth en route to a 51-39 win.
Sarah Litchford drained a trio of treys and netted 20 points for Ridgeline, which got 17 points from Haley Anderson.
“Tonight was a great team effort,” RHS head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “We really focused in on defense to try to get Syracuse out of rhythm, and we moved the ball well offensively. Proud of my girls. We’ll get a good break, then be ready to get back at it.”
Sky View had its six-game winning streak snapped by Judge Memorial (5-1), which pulled away in overtime and won 66-61. Kaytlin Smart led a balanced attack for the Bobcats (7-2) with 13 points, followed by Melanie Hiatt with 11, Hannah Radford with nine and Gracie Rigby and Macy Hellstern with eight apiece.
“It was a battle all night,” SV head coach Vanessa Hall said. “We got down early, but the girls fought back to tie it at half. Judge is a super physical team and we felt like our girls matched them blow for blow. This week in practice we have talked a lot about defense and I thought our girls played tough tonight. We were able to draw four charges, which is awesome. In the end, it came down to some missed shots and some clutch free throws on their end.”
West Side was within striking distance of 1A power Grace the entire contest, but the Grizzlies (10-1) pulled away late for a 47-39. The Grizzlies outpointed the Pirates by a similar scoreline earlier this season.
Kajsia Fuller sparkled for the Pirates as she made 10 baskets and went 4 of 5 from the free throw line on her way to 24 points. Sienna Fuller chipped in with eight points for West Side (2-8).
“The game was closer than the final score,” said WS head coach Bob Sorensen, whose squad only trailed by three points heading into the fourth quarter. “Grace just outshot us from the perimeter.”
PREP BOYS HOOPS
West Side bounced back from its first loss of the season by beating Firth on the road, while a rough fourth quarter proved costly for Green Canyon at home.
The Pirates (4-1) were able to score just enough points to keep the Cougars (6-2) at bay and earn a 50-39 win. Bryler Shurtliff netted eight of his team-high 18 points in the third quarter for West Side, which got 13 points from Ryan Lemmon. Lemmon and Shurtliff teamed up to drain seven 3-pointers.
“It’s always good to get a win at Firth,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “We haven’t won there many times.”
Woods Cross (6-2) outscored Green Canyon 20-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 62-51 victory. The Wolves (3-4) took a 25-22 lead into halftime.
Brady Smith led the way with 16 points for Green Canyon, followed by Jacob Regen with 10 and Jake Lundin with nine. The Wolves have played a very tough schedule as of late as their last four opponents currently have a combined record of 27-4.
Mountain Crest was scheduled to travel to Ogden for a Tuesday night game against the Tigers, but it was canceled because the Tigers are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.