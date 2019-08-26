It was a successful home opener for Preston’s girls soccer team.
Alexis Harris recorded a hat trick, and five other players found the back of the net as Preston blanked district rival Burley, 9-0, on Monday afternoon.
Harris actually netted four goals for the Indians, who earned a 1-1 draw against Wood River last Saturday in their season opener. Millie Chatterton chipped in with one goal and two assists for Preston (1-0-1), which got one goal and one assist from Quincy Hyde, Lisbeth Rodriguez and Cassee Pugmire.
“The first half was actually a little slow going,” Preston head coach Brandon Lyon said. “It took us a little bit to get going, but once we got the ball moving a little bit, got a little excitement in the way we were playing the goals started to come. And it was good to see the finishing a little bit more today. Saturday we had a ton of chances, but we weren’t getting enough good chances in the 18 ... so that was one of the focuses coming into today was putting ourselves in better spots to finish, and the girls did a good job of that.”
Mallory Carter also scored for Preston, which got assists from Ragen Rich, Harli Hymas and Andie Bell. The Indians tallied five of their goals in the second half and all nine of their goals were assisted.
Sidnee Marlow went the distance in goal for Preston to secure the shutout. The Indians were without the services of all-state midfielder/forward Addison Moser, who suffered an injury against Wood River.
Preston trailed 1-0 at the half in its season opener, but equalized on a shot by Harris. Moser helped facilitate the goal.
Green Canyon was also in action last weekend and throttled Parowan, 13-0, on the road via the mercy rule.
Rylee Thompson and Kylie Olsen netted three goals apiece, while Kaizley Holbrook recorded a brace. Lydia Edwards, Emma DeBerard, Maggie Stephens, Kenna Evans and Kenna Crane also found the back of the net for the Wolves.
In addition to scoring twice, Holbrook assisted on four goals, while Lizzie Seeley and DeBerard were credited with two assists each. Edwards, Olsen, Stephens and Gracee Wheatley each had an assist for Green Canyon.
Star keeper Brooke Watkins notched her fourth clean sheet in five matches for the undefeated Wolves (5-0-0).
PREP BOYS SOCCER
It was also a good Monday for the Preston boys as the Indians traveled to Burley and left with a 2-0 victory.
Dax Golightly scored on a rebound in the first half, and Garrett Kelley added an insurance goal after halftime on a shot from distance that struck the underside of the crossbar.
“It took us a little bit to get going, and then toward the end of the game we kind of started to shut off again,” Preston coach Kira Matthews said in an interview with the Idaho State Journal. “But we played a solid end of the first half and beginning of the second half. It came down to capitalizing on our shots.”
Preston (1-0-1) opened its season last Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Wood River. The Indians trailed 1-0 at the half before equalizing off a long throw-in to secure a valuable point on the road.