An impressive comeback gave Preston a fighting chance against 3A power Sugar-Salem, but the Diggers regrouped just enough in overtime.
The Indians trailed by 15 points heading into the fourth quarter, but outscored the Diggers 16-1 to force overtime. Visiting Sugar-Salem scored the winning points with less than 25 seconds remaining in OT to hold off Preston, 63-62, on Wednesday afternoon.
Kylie Larsen did all she could to help Preston stay undefeated as she recorded yet another double-double. The senior post player exploded for a career-high 29 points on 11 of 21 shooting for the field. Larsen also chipped in with 12 rebounds — six on the offensive glass — and five blocked shots.
Through four games this season, the all-state soccer player is averaging a double-double (16.5 points and 10.8 boards) for Preston (3-1).
The Indians took a 62-61 lead in the final minute of overtime when Riley Ward swished a 3-pointer. To their credit, the Diggers (3-0) patiently broke Preston’s press and scored in the paint.
Preston had two good looks within 10 feet of the basket to retake the lead and, after Sugar-Salem missed a free throw, fired a deep 3-pointer off the glass at the buzzer. A big reason why the Indians were able to fight their way back from a sizable deficit is they came up with 16 steals.
Mickayla Robertson filled up the stat sheets for Preston as she contributed with 10 points, a team-high seven assists, five steals and two blocks. Hailey Meek chipped in with 12 points and a team-best seven steals.
COUGARS 48, PIRATES 36
Firth outscored West Side 16-7 in the first quarter and never looked back Tuesday night at home. The biggest difference in the game is the Cougars went 14 of 25 from the free throw line, while the Pirates only attempted four freebies and knocked down three.
Kajsia Fuller led the Pirates (0-4) with 10 points, while Chloe Keller and Sienna Fuller combined for 15. Keller came off the bench and netted eight of West Side’s 10 points in the fourth quarter.
“We just missed too many shots tonight,” WS head coach Bob Sorenson told The Idaho State Journal. “Our percentage was just too low. We had good looks. We took maybe too many threes and missed them, but we missed inside shots too.”