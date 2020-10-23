It was four years ago when Preston girls soccer coach Brandon Lyon first starting talking about the potential of his 2021 senior class.
Those eight seniors have certainly taken their lumps at times throughout the course of their prep careers, but there’s no doubt they’re reaching their potential at the absolute right time.
Addison Moser scored a goal and assisted on another and fellow senior Sydnee Marlow made two gigantic saves in a shootout to propel Preston past Columbia in their semifinal showdown in the 4A State Tournament on Friday afternoon at Hillcrest High School. The two teams were knotted up at 2-2 after 80 minutes of action and also after a pair of overtime sessions, setting the stage for a shootout, which the Indians won, 4-2.
“We knew from a young age that they were a talented group,” Lyon said. “They've been playing together for a long time and to see them reach this game their senior year is really special. With my daughter in this class, we've had a close relationship over the years, and they have seen absolutely everything over the course of their high school careers.
“Four of them started varsity as freshmen, six played some varsity, and we lost the first five games of that season by quite a bit. And we've seen every up and down, every emotion possible in this game, between then and now. So for them to be at this point, ready to play in the state championship tomorrow is a testament to what they have given to this game.”
The only team standing in Preston’s way of its second state championship since 2015 is an undefeated Twin Falls (14-0-1) side. The Bruins, champions of the Fourth District, advanced to the finals with a 2-0 triumph over Middleton. Ironically enough, Preston edged Twin Falls 1-0 on a golden goal in the final few seconds of overtime to claim its 4A title in ’15.
The Indians (12-6-0), champions of the Fifth District, had to chase the game after the Wildcats dented the scoreboard in the 15th minute.
“They were a very talented team with a lot of speed up top and we struggled at the beginning to figure a couple of things out defensively,” Lyon said. “But we got settled in a bit and really improved defensively.”
Preston equalized with about five minutes remaining in the opening half when Moser tracked down a lengthy free kick from senior Kylie Larsen and beat Columbia’s goalkeeper one-v-one. The Indians, winners of six straight, struck again in the 55th minute when Larsen found Moser on a free kick, and Moser found the feet of Isabel Gonzales, who deposited her shot inside the back corner of the goal from just inside the 18-yard box.
Moser and fellow senior Quincy Hyde each had opportunities to extend Preston’s lead to 3-1.
Columbia, the runner-ups from the Third District, pulled even at 2-2 with about five minutes remaining in regulation courtesy of a header. Neither team had any legitimate scoring chances in either overtime, Lyon said.
Preston missed its first shot from the penalty spot, but seniors Ashley Lowe-Anderson, Moser, Larsen and Aspen Jensen proceeded to bury their PKs in succession. Jensen iced the game with her shot.
Columbia converted on its first two penalty kicks, but Marlow stoned the Wildcats on their next two.
THURSDAY’S MATCH
Moser netted both Preston goals in its 2-1 victory over Canyon Ridge in Thursday’s quarterfinal game. Moser suffered a season-ending knee injury in last year’s district tournament, but has made up for lost time during the 2020 campaign. Case in point: No. 13 has racked up 22 goals as a senior.
"To have her at this stage (of the season) do that, get a couple of goals — and she had a couple of other nice chances — was great to see," Preston head coach Brandon Lyon said. "You know, the team really came through at the district tournament of spreading those goals around. We got goals from a lot of girls, but at this stage to advance, we need her doing what she does best, and that's scoring goals. Addison had a great match.”
Lowe-Anderson assisted on Moser’s first goal, and Moser scored from the penalty spot to complete her brace after Canyon Ridge was whistled for a handball in the box.
The Riverhawks pulled a goal back in the 65th minute when they converted on a PK after the Indians were whistled for a handball in the box. Canyon Ridge never really had a chance to equalize, though, coach Lyon said.
"These girls have had this goal on their mind since the end of last season and for them to be here (in the semifinals) really validates all the hard work that they've put in over the summer and through the season,” said coach Lyon, who has helped lead Preston to a trio of state semifinal appearances since 2014.
PREP FOOTBALL
Preston celebrated Senior Night by snapping a four-game losing streak and beating Snake River 21-7.
Charles Iverson broke off a 75-yard touchdown run for the Indians (3-5) and had a 70-yard scoring scamper taken away in the fourth quarter due to a penalty. Cole Harris intercepted a Snake River pass in the final quarter to ice the game.
Preston quarterback Brecker Knapp completed 12 of 18 passes for 167 yards to help lead a balanced attack.
The Indians will now wait to see if they will receive an at-large bid to the 4A state tourney.