It’s fair to say last week was a very gratifying one for the Preston girls basketball program.
After all, the Indians won three elimination games in a five-day stretch to punch their ticket to the 4A state tournament.
In its latest must-win contest, Preston held off Kuna, 57-54, in a state play-in game last Saturday afternoon at Jerome High School. The Indians (19-7) outscored the Kavemen (17-8) in each of the first two quarters, played them even in the third and made enough free throws down the stretch to earn their third state tourney berth in the last four seasons.
“The girls played a really good game,” Preston head coach Ryan Harris said. “We did a nice job of adjusting to what they were throwing at us and executing our sets. We looked like we might be able to close them out a bit sooner, but they hit some big shots late and shot a high percentage from the foul line. I’m really proud of the girls. We needed to hit foul shots and make plays down the stretch, and the girls got it done.”
Alexis Harris and Hailey Meek scored six points apiece in the fourth quarter for Preston, which went 8 of 12 from the charity stripe in that quarter and 20 of 29 in the game. Kuna knocked down 8 of 9 freebies in the final quarter and 19 of 27 in the contest to stay within striking distance of Preston.
It was a balanced offensive performance for the Indians, who got 11 points from Cassee Pugmire, 10 from Kylie Larsen and Meek, nine from Mickayla Robertson and eight from Harris. Pugmire and Larsen pulled down six rebounds each, Larsen blocked two shots, and Harris chipped in with four steals and three assists.
Darbi Avery netted 10 of her game-high 18 points in the fourth quarter for Kuna, which got 17 points from Miaja Mills. The two teams combined for 45 points in the fourth quarter.
Preston will now square off against 4A Third District Tournament champion Caldwell (21-3) in the opening round of the eight-team state tourney Thursday at 1:15 p.m. at Timberline High School in Boise.
The Cougars finished second to Middleton in the district standings, but won the tourney.
Two of Caldwell loses this season were to Middleton, and the other one to Twin Falls way back in November. Preston went 2-0 against Twin Falls during the 2019-20 campaign. Caldwell defeated Kuna by nine and three points during their two regular season showdowns.
UTAH PLAYOFF PICTURE
The final RPI standings were released last Saturday by the UHSAA. Sky View is the No. 1 seed in the 4A boys state tournament, and Ridgeline the No. 2 seed in the 4A girls tourney. The Ridgeline boys are seeded third.
Sky View and Ridgeline will receive first-round byes in the boys competition, as will Bear River (No. 9) and Green Canyon (No. 10). All four of these teams won’t play until Friday. Meanwhile, Logan (No. 16) will host Canyon View (No. 17) on Tuesday night, while Mountain Crest (No. 21) will travel to Desert Hills (No. 12).
The Ridgeline girls will receive a first-round bye, as will Green Canyon (No. 5), Logan (No. 8) and Sky View (No. 9). The Grizzlies will host the Bobcats on Saturday. Mountain Crest (No. 16) will host Tooele (No. 17) Wednesday night in the opening round.
A complete breakdown of the opening weekend of both state tournaments can be found in the Valley View section on Page B3. The final RPI standings can be found at UHSAA.org.