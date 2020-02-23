PRESTON — Cold shooting from the perimeter, foul trouble to its two starting post players and a hungry Pocatello squad threatened to derail Preston, but 4A’s top-ranked boys basketball team didn’t panic.
Instead, Ty Hyde asserted himself in the paint from the second quarter on, Luke Smellie made a few explosive plays, Garrett Ward pulled down six huge offensive rebounds, Cooper Hobson buried seven straight free throws in the fourth quarter and Preston prevailed 62-54 on Saturday night in front of a packed house.
With the win, the Franklin County Indians (22-1) punched their ticket to the 4A State Tournament for the fifth straight season. Preston, which extended its winning streak to 18 games, will be aiming for its fifth consecutive appearance in the state championship contest.
“It’s big time, especially against Poky,” Smellie said of having to gut out a win. “I mean, it’s so hard to play against them. So many people can shoot, they play hard always, they’re scrappy, they’re physical, so getting a win against them any time is a good win.”
Top-seeded Preston blew out fourth-seeded Pocatello at home during the regular season, but Poky nearly pulled off the upset last week in its gym and looked like a very confident team in the early going Saturday. In fact, the Gate City Indians (13-10) used a 10-0 run to seize a 17-9 lead late in the first quarter.
Poky forward Maverick Hale did a superb job of frustrating Hyde, the reigning 4A District 4-5 co-Player of the Year, in the first quarter. Preston’s first-team all-state athlete didn’t score in the opening quarter, but bounced back with seven points in the second quarter and finished with a team-best 15, despite battling foul trouble.
“Everyone knows that Ty’s our No. 1 option, so he’s going to get a lot of attention,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said. “I thought their game plan was to get physical with him and he kind of got a little rattled the first half, but I thought in the second half he went up stronger and made a good move, and was able to get some big baskets for us.”
Gabe Hammons scored the final five points in the first quarter to pare Preston’s deficit to 17-14. The hosts then extended their spurt to 10-0 in the second quarter to retake the lead at 19-17.
It was a dogfight the rest of the way as neither team led by more than five points until Preston took control defensively and at the free throw line late in the fourth quarter.
Ward’s ability to crash the offensive glass helped prevent Preston from falling into an even bigger hole in the first quarter. The senior also made a couple of tenacious defensive plays.
“(He was) huge,” Jones said of Ward. “Like you said, six offensive rebounds and we scored off a couple of them, and then defensively he’s one of our best defenders. You know, we talk about those 50-50 balls and the hustle plays, and they don’t really show up in the stats, but he was huge tonight and I thought gave us a big boost in the fourth quarter, made some plays when Ty was on the bench.”
“I take a lot of pride in that,” said Ward, who is a very good rebounder as a 6-foot-2 guard. “I mean, I just know that’s my role to get the hustle plays. ... We all found ourselves getting some hustle plays and rebounds, which resulted in easy layups and more open shots than usual, which is key when we’re not hitting shots.”
In addition to Ward, the hosts also received a crucial spark of energy from Smellie, who threw down a pair of monster dunks and knocked down a clutch pull-up 3-pointer that gave Preston a 48-44 advantage in the fourth quarter. That timely 3-ball gave the Franklin County Indians momentum for good.
“Yeah, that (felt) great,” Smellie said. “You know, they were really giving me that — a lot of teams do — and I’m glad I could step up and hit it.”
Another key to Preston’s comeback was its collective defensive effort against Poky standout Kaden Hales. Hales exploded for nine points in the first quarter, but went scoreless in the second and netted his only points in the final quarter on a trey with 15 seconds remaining.
“Early on, I thought defensively we were lost a little bit, we weren’t communicating, leaving the wrong guys open,” Jones said. “And then second half we tried to slow them down a little bit with a zone and finding their shooters, and I thought (we did that well).”
Hales paced Poky with a game-high 17 points, while Isaac Brown chipped in with 15.
It was another balanced offensive attack from Preston, which not only got 15 points from Hyde, but 12 from Smellie, 11 from Scott Dunn and 11 from Hobson.
“Just a good team win ... and we’re excited to be going back to the state tournament,” Jones said.
Preston will now host third-seeded Minico in the 4A District 4-5 Tournament title game next Thursday night. The Indians swept the Spartans (17-6) during the regular season, rolling by 27 points at home and surviving on the road, 69-66.