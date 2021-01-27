There's no question last Thursday's 55-53 road loss to Hillcrest was a painful pill for Preston's boys basketball team to swallow, but it was also a valuable learning experience.
The Indians faced a similar situation six days later and they excelled this time around.
Preston knocked down 7 of 8 free throws in the final minute of the game to pull away for a big 53-43 victory over district rival Century on Wednesday night at home. The Indians (11-6, 1-1) trailed by an many as 10 points in the second half, but outscored the Diamondbacks (11-4, 1-1) 18-3 in the fourth quarter to earn arguably their biggest win of the season.
"That's what you want to see (from your kids)," PHS head coach Tyler Jones said. "You know, sometimes those loses, they hurt a lot, just like that (Hillcrest) game where we blow an eight-point lead in the last minute, and everything that could go wrong did. And then tonight we're in that same situation ... and this time we got (defensive) stops, we took care of the ball, we hit our free throws, so it's great we learned from that (game). And tonight we ended up winning the game because we did better in those things that we have to do down the stretch."
Preston could have wilted after Century, ranked third in the most recent 4A Coaches Poll, scored 15 points in each of the first two quarters, but it didn't. Instead, the hosts slowly chipped away at their deficit and put together a memorable fourth quarter.
This was Century's first loss to a team from Idaho since Dec. 17 against 5A Lake City.
"During the first half they hit six threes, and then they only hit one in the second half, so I thought we just communicated well," Jones said. "We tried to keep them out of the paint and I thought as a group we really did a good job of playing good team defense. We were in the right spots."
Not only did the Indians shine defensively in the second half, they turned things around in the rebounding department. Preston outrebounded Century by nine after halftime, after trailing by three in that department heading into the locker room.
Preston received a clutch performance from Cole Harris, who contributed with 24 points and eight rebounds. Brecker Knapp chipped in with 12 points and seven boards, and limited Century star Emmett Holt to a pair of points after halftime. Holt drained a trio of treys in the second quarter in his way to 14 first-half points.
Braden Hess scored all seven of his points in the second half for the Indians, who got four clutch first-half points from Rhett Larson when Hess got into early foul trouble. Jones was also pleased with point guards Treyger Shumway and Steve Roberts, who were instrumental in the hosts committing a measly five turnovers in the contest.
"Just a good team win," Jones said. "... In the first half, Cole had 16 of our 22 points and the second half we got contributions from other people, and that's what you need to get a win against a team like that. ... Huge win for us. Now all three teams are 1-1 (in district play), so we're all back even and it makes Friday night against Poky at home a huge game for us."
Indeed, Preston has another big game Friday against Pocatello, which is ranked first in the most recent 4A Media Poll. Poky edged Preston by four points in the first showdown between the two teams.