PRESTON — Last week was a valuable one for Preston’s boys basketball team, which gutted out a pair of hard-fought road victories over two of the best teams in its district.
The Indians returned to their normal dominant ways in the quarterfinals of the 4A District 4-5 Tournament as they thumped Mountain Home, 68-44, on Thursday night. Of Preston’s 21 wins during the 2019-20 campaign, 17 have been decided by double figures, including 15 by 20 or more points.
“We hadn’t been tested in a while, so last week having to go on the road and fight and dig, I think that will help us a lot here in the postseason,” PHS head coach Tyler Jones said.
Preston didn’t need any late-game heroics to extend its winning streak to 17. The Indians (21-1) only needed 63 seconds to score their first seven points and they led by as many as 12 points in the first quarter, 22 points in the second and 29 in the third.
Standout guard Scott Dunn found himself in a bit of a scoring slump a week ago, but he netted seven of Preston’s first 14 points against eighth-seeded Mountain Home and used his athleticism to finish in the paint.
“He’s had a tremendous season,” Jones said. “He’s been our second-leading scorer all year and we need Scotty, and I thought he was great early on. He attacked the basket and got a couple to go, and he just had a great night. And tonight I thought we had a great team effort. You know, we didn’t have one guy score a ton, but good balance and everybody stepped up.”
Indeed, the Indians received solid contributions from a number of athletes. Five different Preston players scored in the first quarter alone and 10 in the contest. Dunn and Ty Hyde finished with 12 points apiece, Cole Harris chipped in with 10 and Cooper Hobson nine. Three others players from the top-ranked team in 4A also netted at least six points each.
“I think it’s pretty difficult to beat us (when we have that kind of balance) because you’ve got to have somebody who can guard Ty, and usually they can’t, so they have to have two guys,” Dunn said. “And we’ve got shooters out there (on the perimeter) ... and Luke’s (Smellie) driving ability’s good. ... If we’re all playing right and as a team, we’re pretty tough.”
Hyde recorded another double-double as he also contributed with 11 rebounds, plus four of his team’s seven blocked shots. Braden Hess added a pair of blocks.
Preston struggled from the free throw line and the perimeter in its road triumphs over Burley and Pocatello last week, but got back on track in those two areas against Mountain Home (5-18). The Indians drained five 3-pointers in the opening half and knocked down their first 11 shots from the charity stripe in the second half.
Hobson buried three of those treys as he continues his comeback from an ACL tear suffered last summer. Hobson’s, Preston’s second-leading scorer a year ago, missed the first 12 games this season.
“It feels good to be back,” Hobson said. “It was a long process to work my way back into. I think it was seven months long until my first game back, but then once I came back, it just felt like (everything) came back natural and I slowly came back into it.”
The Indians never trailed Thursday and used a 10-0 run in the first quarter to take control. Preston went on a 9-0 spurt in the second quarter and surges of 8-0 and 7-0 in the third quarter to bury Mountain Home.
Not only was Preston able to get on track from beyond the arc and dominate in transition, per usual, it got several second-chance points. The hosts had four putback buckets in the middle two quarters — two by Garrett Ward.
“Second-chance points are one of our biggest (strengths),” Hobson said. “... Garrett (Ward), he’s one of our biggest crashers, and once he gets down there, then he can get an offensive rebound or two a game and get those putbacks. It helps us out a lot.”
Noah Moseley drained all seven of his freebies and netted a game-high 14 points for Mountain Home, which lost by 29 points to Preston in the season opener for both teams.
Preston will now host Pocatello (13-9) on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the semifinals. The winner of that contest will punch its ticket to the 4A State Tournament. Preston swept Poky during the regular season.
PIRATES 56, BEARS 43
A rough third quarter allowed visiting Bear Lake to get back in the game, but West Side regrouped and took control in the fourth quarter, and is now one win away from its second straight 2A Fifth District Tournament title. Connor Nielsen buried a 3-ball to give the Pirates a 44-39 advantage early in the fourth quarter, and they proceeded to pull away.
Top-seeded West Side (20-3) outscored second-seeded Bear Lake 22-9 in the second quarter to take a commanding 39-24 lead into the break. However, the Bears (15-8) won the third quarter, 15-4, to pare their deficit to 41-39. Unfortunately for the visitors, they only managed fourth points in the fourth.
The Pirates, winners of 19 of their last 20 contests, went 8 of 10 from the free throw line in the final quarter to keep the Bears at bay.
“It was a tough game,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “... We hit a couple of big shots in the fourth (quarter) and hit our free throws down the stretch. Very proud of the kids. We defended our home court well. Our fans were great, too.”
Blaze Brown poured in 12 of his team-high 17 points in the second quarter for West Side, which improved to 3-0 against Bear Lake this season. Bryler Shurtliff contributed with 13 points, Isaac Frankman 10 and Ryan Beckstead eight for the Pirates, who are currently ranked second in the 2A coaches and media polls.
West Side will now play the winner of Bear Lake-Malad next Tuesday night at Preston High.