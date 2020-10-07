PRESTON — There was no frustration at home for Preston against Pocatello this time around.
Kadin Reese and a strong collective defensive performance made sure of that.
Reese recorded a hat trick — his second goal was a world class strike — and second-seeded Preston rolled to a 4-0 victory over third-seeded Pocatello in the opening round of the 4A Fifth District boys soccer tournament on Tuesday. Preston (8-5-2) split the regular season series with Pocatello (5-5-2), losing to the Gate City Indians 1-0 at home a couple of weeks ago.
"I think it's what the boys need going through (the) district (tournament), ready to go, ready to push forward. I mean, we're peaking when we need to," Preston head coach Kira Matthews said. "We're finally capitalizing on our shots when we need to and the boys ... are starting to realize how much potential they have, and if they don't use it now it's gone. ... But it feels good to peak at the right time."
All four Preston goals were well earned, giving the Franklin County Indians something to build on heading into Thursday's showdown on the road against top-seeded Century (9-1-2). Preston lost to perennial 4A power Century 4-1 at home earlier this season, but bounced back with a 1-1 draw in its return trip to Bannock County.
"That was really big for us," said Reese, who is a senior. "We hadn't tied them since our freshman year, so being able to tie them made us realize that we compete and we can go to state if we push ourselves as a team."
The hosts got off to the strong start they were hoping for when goalkeeper Zach Burnett found Daxton Golightly on a long punt. Golightly's cross was headed by Brian Bustos into the path of Tyce Shumway, who buried a lovely one-touch rocket in the third minute.
"It was really good," Reese said. "We had some good build-up play leading up to it. Brian Bustos stepped up and had the header, and Tyce stepped up and finished the ball, and that kept the momentum going straight from the beginning."
Reese then proceeded to put Pocatello into a three-goal hole in a three-minute stretch midway through the opening half. No. 7 gave the hosts a 2-0 advantage on a powerful volley, courtesy of a Tucker Daley cross. Ty Miller facilitated the goal with a nice corner ball to Daley.
Less than three minutes, later Reese scored in absolutely stunning fashion as his 15-yard bicycle kick tucked just inside the far post. Daley assisted on the goal.
Reese completed his hat trick 17 minutes into the second half off a beautiful transition play. A Pocatello free kick found its way to Golightly, who delivered a perfectly placed 50-yard crossfield pass to Reese, who finished his breakaway opportunity.
Preston was unable to convert on a couple of other one-v-ones in the second half, but the damage was already inflicted. Additionally, Preston was able to shut out Poky for the first time this season. It was the Franklin County Indians' third clean sheet of the 2020 campaign.
"It feels really good," Miller said of the shutout. "It's a good confidence booster and shows that we can really step it up when we need to."
Preston limited Pocatello to five shots, only one of which was on goal. Preston's only real defensive hiccup was it gave up too many free kick opportunities, including a couple in dangerous spots.
"We need to make sure that we don't do that (Thursday) because Century really knows how to capitalize on those," said Miller, who has been rock solid for Preston in the midfield this season. "They have good shooters, they have talented guys that can get in there and get their head on it, so we've got to make sure not to do that."
The top-seeded Preston girls (8-6-0) will also be in action Thursday as they host second-seeded Pocatello at 4 p.m. Only the district tourney champion in both brackets will advance to the eight-team 4A State Championships.