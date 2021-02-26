The resurgence Preston’s wrestling program has demonstrated has been undeniable during the 2020-21 season.
For the first time in more than a decade, the Indians were able field an entire varsity lineup and the results could be seen as they won their first 19 duals.
Nevertheless, this was still a young Preston squad and perhaps its youth showed during the 4A State Championships, which were contested Friday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.
A handful of Preston grapplers entered the one-day tournament with legitimate aspirations of leaving with a medal, but Emery Thorson was the only one to make it to the placements rounds. The sophomore placed fourth at 170 pounds, which was exactly where he was seeded.
Preston had three other athletes who were seeded in the top five in their respective weight classes in Caigun Keller (third at 145 pounds), Jonathan Seamons (fourth, 152) and Brayden Weisbeck (fifth, 132).
The silver lining for the Indians is they will welcome back eight of their nine state qualifiers next season. Four of them will be sophomores, three will be juniors and Keller, a three-time state qualifer, will be a senior.
“We didn’t do as good as we hoped,” Preston head coach Doug Higley said. “... Overall, the kids wrestled well. We are certainly proud of these boys for a great effort at the state tournament and a fantastic season with a 21-5 dual meet record. We are also very optimistic for next year with eight of our nine state qualifying wrestlers who will be back for next year’s wrestling season.”
Thorson capped off a strong sophomore season — one in which he went 40-7 — by going 4-2 at the state tourney. Thorson pinned two of his opponents, dominated another by major decision and earned a big 4-2 victory over second-seeded Dominic Bush-Bly of Nampa in the consolation semifinals. Bush-Bly defeated Thorson in a close match at the prestigious Rollie Lane Invitational last month.
Thorson’s two loses were both two Bonneville’s Tucker Banks, who was seeded fifth. Banks edged Thorson in the quarterfinals, 3-1, and then pinned him in the second round of their third-place bout. Thorson took the junior down in the first round and maintained his 2-0 lead heading into the second round, but Banks was able to reverse Thorson to his back and get the pin.
Century’s Easton Millward, a defending state champion who was pinned by Thorson at the 4A Fifth District Championships last week, made it to the finals at 170 pounds and was the runner-up to the No. 1 seed.
Weisbeck was one victory away from advancing to the placement rounds, as was Preston sophomore Jaden Perkins (152). Weisbeck, a three-time state qualifier, was Preston’s lone senior at this tournament. Perkins lost a 5-4 heartbreaker in his final consolation match, while both of Weisbeck’s setbacks were decided by decision.
Keller, Seamons, Parker Bodily (160) and Micah Serr (182) all went 1-2 for Preston on Friday. Serr and Seamons are both freshmen, while Bodily is a sophomore.
The Indians lost seven duels by five or fewer points at the tourney and that ultimately prevented them for vying for a spot in the top 10. Preston finished in a tie for 16th place in the team competition with 34 points. Jerome held off Nampa for the title, 195 to 193.
In addition to Millward, Century had two other finalists in Xander Thompson (138) and Canyon Mansfield (160). Thompson won the title. The Diamondbacks finished sixth with 146 points.
Future Utah State football player Logan George was the 5A state champion at 220 pounds. The Highland High senior capped off a 32-2 campaign by pinning at four of his opponents at the tourney. George was the No. 1 seed.