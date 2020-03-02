From 2015-18, Preston’s David Seamons watched his older brothers achieve some pretty significant goals at the 4A State Wrestling Championships.
Last weekend, it was Seamons’ turn to shine as he finished his high school career as a silver medalist at the 4A state tournament. The Preston senior advanced to the championship round at 145 pounds, where he put up a good fight against top-seeded Preston Owens of Kuna before falling, 9-3, Saturday in Nampa, Idaho.
“It meant so much to me to finally make it to the finals,” Seamons said. “It had been a goal for me ever since I witnessed my older brother Sam make it to the finals his junior year. This was my last shot to make that dream come true and to see all the hard work pay off was something special.”
Sam Seamons was a two-time state placer for the Indians from 2015-16 and a finalist as a junior. The tradition of excellence in the Seamons family continued when Ben, the younger brother of Sam and older brother of David, captured back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 18.
David Seamons, a four-year state qualifier in his own right, likely would have made it to the placements rounds a year ago, but was hampered by a knee injury that required surgery and a shoulder injury. He returned from his shoulder injury the week of the district tourney and did well enough to make it back to state.
The Preston native enjoyed a lot more fortune in the health department as a senior, and the results could be seen. Seamons concluded his final season with a record of 40-10. He was the district champion and the No. 2 seed at state.
Additionally, Seamons was able to follow in the footsteps of his two older brothers, which is something he takes a lot of satisfaction in.
“Quite honestly, it does feel pretty good to keep the family tradition going,” he said. “My family has been able to place every year for the past six years, if you include my cousin (Josh Seamons) from last year, and now we have three state finalists in my family. That is something that I’m proud to be a part of.”
The senior certainly earned his spot in the finals as he dispatched of the athletes who eventually placed third and fourth at 145 pounds. Seamons secured a hard-fought 5-2 decision over Ridgevue’s Quinn Rodriguez in the semifinals.
Seamons was the only opponent Owens didn’t pin at the state tourney. The Kuna competitor concluded his junior season with a record of 47-2. Owens, who didn’t record any back points against Seamons, was a 4A consolation champion as a sophomore and a 4A runner-up as a freshman.
“I take lots of pride in how I did because I left my all on the mat,” Seamons said. “I kept with Owens through the entire match and kept fighting.”
Seamons proved he could hang with top-flight foes like Owens earlier this season when he fared well at the most prestigious tournaments in Idaho and Utah — the Rollie Lane Invitational (Idaho) and the Rockwell Rumble (Utah). Seamons won four matches at the Rumble.
“Competing at Rollie and the Rumble helped me a lot,” Seamons said. “Rollie showed me I had what it takes to beat the top wrestlers in Idaho. It also prepared me to get used to the atmosphere because it was at the same location as state this year.”
Seamons was the only Franklin County grappler to secure a spot on the podium at the state championships, although a trio of West Side athletes were one victory away from advancing to the placements rounds in freshman Jed Hurren (98 pounds), senior Zach Groll (182) and sophomore Connor Robinson (285).
In the team competition, Ririe powered its way to its sixth straight 2A title with 245 points. New Plymouth was second with 199 points, with Declo (132), Malad (121.5) and Grace (110.5) rounding out the top five. West Side, which had five kids win at least one bout each, was 28th with 21 points.
Kuna rallied to defend its 4A title with 206 points. Columbia was second with 188.5 points, followed by Century (174), Lakeland (149.5) and Nampa (147). Preston, which had three wrestlers win at least one match apiece, was 22nd with 24 points.