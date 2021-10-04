There’s no question Preston’s boys soccer team was reeling a few weeks ago, particularly after a painful 8-2 loss to Skyline — a team the Indians beat 4-0 earlier this season.
Preston’s losing streak extended to three after a 2-0 setback at home to district rival Pocatello on Sept. 13. Preston was outscored 12-2 during its three-game skid.
Indeed, the 2021 campaign was slipping away from Preston but, to the Indians’ credit, they pulled it together in a big way. Preston has gone 5-0-1 in its last six matches, with the latest victory being a gratifying 1-0 triumph over Pocatello on the road last Saturday.
With the win, Preston captured the top seed for the 4A Fifth District Tournament and will host either Century or Poky on Friday at 4 p.m.
What has been the key to Preston’s memorable late-season surge?
“We have really found our rhythm and what works for us,” PHS head coach Kira Matthews said. “And a big part of what helps them is making sure they show up with the right mindset of knowing we are a blue collar team and we have to work extremely hard for everything we get. We may not have the most raw talent, but we can definitely outwork a team.”
Bryan Bustos scored the game-winner in the ninth minute for Preston, assisted by Treyton Hendrickson. Deklan Haslam got the shutout in goal for the Indians — their fourth of the season and second during their six-match unbeaten streak.
“We played a solid game, had a lot of (scoring) opportunities,” Matthews said. “We played good defensively. We came out with the right mindset and had a ton of energy, and we were able to pull the win out.”
Preston also dispatched of Burley by a 3-1 scoreline last Thursday at home. Bryan Ricaldi, Bustos and Parker Cromwell all scored for the Indians, who got an assist from Brayden Viterna.
Meanwhile, it’s been a challenging late-season stretch for the Preston girls, which enters the district tourney with four straight loses. The Indians (4-10-0, 0-4-0) ended their regular season with a 3-0 loss at home to defending 4A state runner-up Twin Falls (14-1-0) last Saturday. Preston beat Twin Falls, 1-0, in the 4A state championship match a year ago.
Preston will travel to Pocatello and square off against Century on Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Diamondbacks beat the Indians by scorelines of 2-1 and 4-2 during the regular season.