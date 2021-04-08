PRESTON ‑‑‑ The last time the Indians played a doubleheader, they put together an outstanding performance in Game 1, but were a little flat in the nightcap and ultimately lost.
There was no letdown for Preston exactly one week later, though.
Instead, Preston's softball team rolled past Shelley in a twinbill on a windy Thursday at Tony Hansen Field. The Indians belted five home runs and three doubles in a 18-3 drubbing of the Russets in Game 1, and followed that up with another four-inning victory ‑‑‑ this time by a 15-0 scoreline. Preston racked up six doubles and a pair of homers en route to its third straight victory.
"We actually had a really good week of practice and when we came up against Shelley, I told these girls, 'Hey, we're going to have a good hitting game and I expect to stay at a really high level,'" PHS head coach Larry Morrison said. "There's been games in the past where we've ... been a little flat, but we were not flat these two games ... and we pounded the ball. Our bats were so hot and it's a credit to these girls. It's fun when they work on something in practice and bring it to the games, and that's what we want. And these girls did what they wanted to do and they made it happen."
The Indians (6-3) were able to invoke the mercy rule in both games with impressive home runs. Megan Johnson's two-run bomb over the fence in left-center slammed the door in the opener, and fellow senior Vanessa Griffeth took the first pitch she saw with two outs in the bottom of the fourth over the fence for a solo shot in the nightcap.
Johnson and Griffeth were pretty much unstoppable at the plate Thursday. Johnson smacked not one, not two, but a trio of two-run homers in Game 1, and then doubled twice and walked in Game 2. No. 7 finished with seven RBIs and six runs in the twinbill. Meanwhile, Griffeth contributed with three homers, one double, one single, one walk, six runs and six RBIs.
"It's pretty cool," Johnson said of homering three times in a game. "I mean, I can't take all of the credit. She was giving me the (good) pitches (to hit), but it's pretty awesome and I couldn't do it without my team."
The Indians have been on fire offensively so far this spring as they have scored eight of more runs in eight of their nine contests, including 10 or more six times. The encouraging thing for Preston is five of its starters are sophomores or juniors.
"Honestly, because we didn't have last year, it's really good to see that our team has stepped up and we're kicking butt," Griffeth said. "... I think we're doing great this year and it's so fun to be a senior and to see that the future (Preston) softball team is going to do great. And I'm ready to support them when (I graduate), but I'm just happy that I'm here playing right now, and I love every second of it."
Shelley hung around in the first game and only trailed 5-1 heading into the home half of the fourth. However, Preston exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the frame and never looked back.
Dru Despain smacked a solo homer in the opener for the Indians, who got a pair of doubles from Jaycee Larson and another two-bagger from Rorie Hansen. Larson also singled and chipped in with five RBIs and three runs, while Charly Bair singled twice, plus Hansen and Despain combined for four runs.
Bair pitched all four innings for the hosts, scattered six hits, struck out three and walked one.
Preston was in control from the get-go in Game 2 as it put an eight-spot on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first. That big inning was highlighted by a two-run jack by Griffeth, a two-run double by Kendall Keller and a two-RBI single by Khloe Hobson.
It was one of two doubles for Keller, who drove in three runs in the contest. The junior also shined in the circle, plus made a nice backhand catch in the air to rob a Shelley player of an infield single. Keller only allowed one hit in four frames, fanned five and walked none.
Preston put constant pressure on Shelley in the doubleheader by stealing a whopping 15 bases and continually looking to stretch singles into doubles.
"That's been one of my major things is I like to apply pressure early in the games and I like to grab a lot of bases," said Morrison, whose team scored at least twice in every inning Thursday. "Yeah, you might get one or two outs (being aggressive), but if we're grabbing bases, we're grabbing runs, and we can bunt, we can hit, we can steal bases."
Hobson came through with a pair of hits and runs, plus a trio of RBIs in Game 2 for Preston, which got a double from Shandee Parker. The Indians accumulated 16 extra base knocks in the twinbill.
"Today we all worked so hard and we just came together as a team super well, and I am just really proud of everybody," said Johnson, who showcased a strong arm from her shortstop position.
BASEBALL
Green Canyon extended its winning streak to five with a nice 9-7 road triumph over 5A Bountiful, while Logan lost a 4-3 heartbreaker to 5A Box Elder in Brigham City. The Bees plated all four of their runs in the bottom of the seventh to steal that game.
The Wolves (11-2) trailed 4-1 after three innings, but went off for six runs in the top of the fourth to seize the lead for good. Caden Stuart came through with a bases-clearing double for the visitors.
Eight Green Canyon players teamed up for 13 hits, with Ryker Ericson and Miles Matthews leading the way with three apiece. Ericson scored twice for the Wolves, who got doubles from Alex Atkinson and Reece Hansen. Hansen struck out eight in his five frames on the mound.
Meanwhile, Nic Egbert shut Box Elder down as he held the hosts scoreless through six complete. The southpaw limited the Bees to three hits and three walks, and fanned 10 in his six innings.
However, the Bees came through with a trio of hits and a pair of walks in the home half of the seventh, plus took advantage of a Logan (2-11) error to complete the comeback.
Kody Kirk had two of the Grizzlies' hits, and Michael Cabrera doubled.