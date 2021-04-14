There were eight baseball and softball games scheduled for Wednesday involving Cache Valley schools, but only two took place.
Snow, wind and cold temperatures forced the rest to be postponed. However, the hearty Preston baseball team not only played one, but two games as the Indians hosted district rival Century for a doubleheader.
The Diamondbacks capitalized on an error-filled first game by the hosts to win 11-5. Preston bounced back in the nightcap to earn the split with a 7-3 victory.
In the first game, the Diamondbacks (4-11-1) scored two runs in the first, but the Indians (7-6) answered with three in their half of the opening frame. Century took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth. The Diamondbacks added four more in the seventh.
Century only had five hits in the contest, but took advantage of nine Preston errors. The Indians actually outhit their visitors as they recorded eight base knocks. Ashton Madsen and Justin Inglet both had two hits and scored twice. They each had a double as well, while Inglet also hit a triple.
Preston used three pitchers, and they combined for 11 strikeouts, but issued seven walks and hit three batters.
Caden McCurdy picked up the win on the hump as he struck out nine and gave up just one base on balls. Jett Anderson had two hits for the Diamondbacks.
In the second game, Preston jumped on Century from the get go with four runs in the bottom of the first and two more in the second. The Indians built a 7-0 lead through three innings.
The Diamondbacks scored three in the fifth to make it a closer game.
Just like the opener, the team with the most hits lost. Century had seven hits to Preston’s five. The Indians committed three errors.
Inglet led Preston with two hits, scored a run and had two RBIs. Seven different players scored for the Indians. Zeth Groll picked up the win on the mound with one strikeout and one walk.
Gabe Grimmett led the Diamondbacks at the plate, going 3 for 3. Anderson had another two-hit game, including a double.