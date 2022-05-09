A strong start was more than enough for Preston’s baseball team to extend its season.
Trevor Gregory came through with a two-run single in the bottom of the second, immediately followed by a two-run homer by Emery Thorson, and Preston coasted to a 12-2 victory over visiting Century in a 4A Fifth District Tournament elimination game on Monday afternoon.
Second-seeded Preston (12-7-1) most now beat top-seeded Pocatello (16-7) Tuesday and Wednesday to punch the district’s lone bid to the 4A State Tournament. The two teams will square off Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Halliwell Park in Pocatello. The Thunder are 3-1 against the Indians this season.
“Lots of energy from the guys today,” Preston head coach Kenny Inglet said. “Every aspect of the game was solid (from us). Now we need to refocus back to Poky.”
Third-seeded Century (0-21) was able to pare its deficit in half in the top of the fifth. The Diamondbacks only trailed 4-2 and had the bases loaded, but Preston pitcher Seth Burbank was able to induce a pop fly to Gregory at third base for the third out of the inning.
Preston then proceeded to slam the door by scoring six runs in the home half of the fifth. All four of Preston’s victories over Century this spring ended due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Thorson finished with three RBIs for Preston, which also received big offensive performances from Karson Chugg and Davon Inglet. Chugg singled and eventually scored on all three of his at-bats, while Inglet went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Gregory contributed with a pair of runs and RBIs for the Indians, who got two runs from Austin Gleed.
Burbank went the distance on the mound for Preston and didn’t allow any earned runs on two hits. Burbank, who retired the first eight batters he faced, struck out five, walked one and plunked another.
Preston was nearly able to avoid Monday’s elimination contest as it had Pocatello against the ropes Saturday at Halliwell Park. The Indians had runners at second and third with no outs, trailing 4-3 in the top of the seventh, but Poky ace Brody Burch was up to the challenge and the Thunder got out of the inning unscathed.
Preston outhit Pocatello in the contest, 9-7, but stranded four more base runners than the Thunder — nine to five. Inglet went 3 for 4 at the plate and drove in two runs for Preston, which got two hits and one run from Gregory, plus a double from Chayse Oxborrow.
Oxborrow went the distance on the bump for Preston and, with the exception of the third inning, was able to stymie Pocatello. The Thunder plated three of their runs in the third. Oxborrow gave up seven hits, struck out eight and walked four.
Burch finished with eight strikeouts for the Thunder.