It was a historic day for the Preston girls soccer program as the Indians swept district rival Century for the first time ever.
Millie Chatterton scored in the 33rd minute, and that was all the offense Preston would need in a 1-0 triumph over visiting Century on Monday afternoon. The Indians (5-2-1, 5-1-1 district) beat the Diamondbacks 2-1 on the road on Sept. 4.
“It’s always been a big rivalry and so it’s (a) cool (accomplishment), but the biggest thing that we’re taking away from it is it’s two big district wins against a team that’s top three, top four in the district,” Preston head coach Brandon Lyon said. “And so to have two wins against them is big. And the good thing about it is great teams find a way to win when they’re not at their best, and we absolutely were not at our best today, but the girls made stops when they had to and they played hard right up to the end.”
The Indians found the back of the net when Alexis Harris cut inside on a defender and found Chatterton at the back post for a point blank finish. Harris nearly added a goal of her own in the opening half, but her strike pinged off the crossbar.
Sydnee Marlow went the distance in goal for Preston’s third straight shutout and fourth of the season. Marlow made a “handful of pretty routine saves,” Lyon said, although the D-backs (3-4-1, 3-3-1) missed wide left on a penalty kick in the second half.
It was a great day for Preston’s starting backline of Kylie Larsen, Taya Nielson — who moved up from the JV squad last week — Andie Bell and Harli Hymas.
The already short-handed Indians received some bad news during the match as starter Matilee Shuman went down with a broken collarbone. Preston was already without three other starters heading into the game.
“In 18 years (of coaching) I’ve never dealt with injuries like this,” Lyon said. “... I can’t be more proud of the way the girls have handled all of these injuries. It’s just been crazy, all of the injuries we have dealt with, and to key players. ... And so we’ve been changing things, girls have been playing a little bit out of position just to manage until we get some players back.”
PRESTON BOYS
Century scored twice in each half en route to sweeping the season series against visiting Preston (4-2-1, 4-2-1). Preston head coach Kira Matthews liked how her side played during the first 30 minutes, but the D-backs (6-0-2, 6-0-1) seized the momentum by denting the scoreboard twice late in the opening half.
“We’ve always had a mental block against Century,” Matthews said. “As soon as they got that first goal, that mental block just went up higher. But all in all we came out and we saw that we could play with these teams that are really good, because Century has a good team year in and year out, and they’re really good this year, too. ... The boys worked their guts out from start to finish. It’s just not the outcome we wanted.”
The Indians did receive some good news recently as star midfielder Junior Murillo returned from an injury. It was a much-needed break for Preston, which lost another standout midfielder, Jakobi Dursteler, when his family moved.