For the first time since 2011, the Preston boys and girls cross country teams swept both district titles, and this time was extra sweet because the Indians achieved their objective in their own course.
The Preston boys reigned supreme for the third straight year by placing all seven of its varsity runners in the top 12 and eight in the top 13 Wednesday at the Preston Golf & Country Club. The Indians finished with 27 points, followed by Pocatello (38) and Century (70).
Meanwhile, Preston captured its first district championship on the girls side since 2016 by placing its seven harriers in the top 12. The hosts limited their point tally to 25, while Poky was second (36) and Century third (73).
“The kids have been working hard all season to be running their best here late in the year, and to win two district championships, the boys and the girls, it was just a special day for sure and something that we want to build on next week at the state meet,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones said.
In a showdown of the top two ranked boys teams in the 4A classification, Preston outpointed Poky for the second time in the last three weeks. Pocatello’s Shane Gard was the overall medalist, but Preston’s Sam Jeppsen was just four seconds behind. Jeppsen covered the 5K course in 15 minutes, 56 seconds.
Edison Leffler was the bronze medalist for Preston and he clocked in at 16:08. Preston’s Garrett Hale was fourth (16:46), while teammates Dawson Leffler (seventh, 16:46), Reynger Davidsavor (ninth, 16:59) and Luke Visser (10th, 17:10) also powered their way to top 10 positions.
Additionally, Dru Jones (17:17) and Gage Cordner (17:36) finished 12th and 13th, respectively for the Franklin County Indians.
“We knew it was going to be a dogfight today, and today I thought everybody stepped up,” Jones said. “All of our runners were huge in a big way. You know, we knew we needed to get Sam and Eddie to break up (Poky’s) one-two punch, so they went second and third, and that was great to break up those two (Poky) kids. And then our third and fourth runners, Garrett and Dawson, beat their No. 3 runner, and then our fifth and sixth runners beat their fourth runner, and then our seventh runner beat their fifth. And so everybody contributed in their own way.”
Likewise, a Pocatello athlete was triumphant in the girls competition as Bailey Bird shined with her impressive time of 19:10. However, the next three finishers donned Preston jerseys and they all broke the 20-minute barrier.
Junior McKinley Scott was the silver medalist and she completed the 3.1-mile race in 19:49. Scott was immediately followed by sister Angelie Scott (19:54) and fellow Preston teammate Maren Leffler (19:57).
Also securing a spot in the top 11 for the hosts were Elly Jeppsen (sixth, 20:08), Oakley Reid (10th, 20:21), senior Rachel Lee (11th, 21:11) and sophomore Alyssa Crowther (12th, 21:33). Angelie Scott, Leffler, Jeppsen and Reid are all freshmen.
Preston’s five scoring runners were only separated by 32 seconds, which is a noteworthy accomplishment.
“Our pack time today was the best it’s been all year,” Jones said. “... The girls ran awesome and, like I said, that’s their first district championship in a few years. They’re running well, too, and I think both teams next week, we have a shot to (capture some) trophies, and hopefully we’ll have a shot at the blue (first-place) one.”
WEST SIDE
The West Side boys punched their ticket to the 2A State Championships by finishing second behind perennial state title contender Soda Springs. The Cardinals finished with 20 points, followed by the Pirates (53), host Bear Lake (81) and Malad (88).
West Side put three of its competitors in the top 10, led by Brentan Noreen, who was the bronze medalist and crossed the finish line in 17:27. Braydn Noreen was eighth (17:59) and Samuel Beutler ninth (18:22) for the Pirates.
Rounding out the team scorers for the Pirates were Grant Clawson (17th, 19:35) and Brennon Winward (18th, 19:36).
In the girls field, it was also battle between 14th-time reigning 2A champion Soda Springs and Bear Lake. The Cardinals edged the Bears, 36-40, while West Side was third (71) and Malad fourth (75).
Unfortunately for the Lady Pirates, they would have qualified for state in any other district, coach Stacey Olsen asserted. In fact, Olsen is confident West Side would be good enough to win a team trophy at state — awarded to the top four squads — and that was also the case a year ago.
The Pirates do have a pair of individual qualifiers in freshman phenom Aubrie Barzee and returning all-state performer Ashlyn Willis. Barzee was the silver medalist (20:27), while Willis finished seventh. Barzee has won a handful of meets this fall.
“Aubrie always comes in mentally tough,” Olsen said. “She came (into the season) with some natural talent, but the beautiful thing about Aubrie is that she’s an excellent racer. So, she’s always mentally tough and she always wants to be in the mix ... she wants to go after it no matter what’s going on. I know she hasn’t felt well a couple of times, but she still just digs in and goes for it.”
Other athletes factoring into the team score for the Lady Pirates were Keziah Westover (15th, 22:20), Eliza Olson (23rd, 23:36) and Sadie Waite (24th, 23:43).
Bear Lake’s Elise Kelsey was the medalist in the girls competition (19:32), while Carter McCullough of Soda Springs prevailed on the boys side (17:09). Kelsey and Barzee have beaten each other at least three times apiece this season.