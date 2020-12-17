MILLVILLE — She didn’t really seem that concerned about her record night.
However, Haley Anderson had a big smile when talking about the outcome of Thursday night’s game. Ridgeline had a huge third quarter to overcome a halftime deficit and cruised to a 70-57 girls basketball victory against 3A Morgan.
“We were getting beat down low, so we started playing hard defense and putting pressure on the guards,” said Anderson. “We just needed to work together as a team, and we did really good at that tonight.”
But what about that new school record?
“My team was getting me the ball a lot,” Anderson said. “I think that is the most I’ve had. But we were just working together as a team, and that was fun.”
Actually, to be fair, Anderson was not aware that her 32 points Thursday night is a new school record. Emma Anderson and Halle Livingston had shared the record with 29 points.
“Haley played phenomenal tonight,” Riverhawk head coach Ainsli Jenks. “She is a great leader. Her shooting percentage was awesome.”
Anderson got off to a great start with 10 points in the first quarter, but Ridgeline (3-3) trailed 23-16. By halftime, the senior guard had 14 points, but Morgan (4-3) was still in front, 34-28.
Then came the halftime adjustments by the Riverhawks. Ridgeline forced the Trojans into 12 turnovers in the third quarter and converted many steals into points. Anderson had 13 points and three of her game-high seven assists in the third.
“We come out hard to start the game and then focus on what we need to work on at halftime,” Anderson said. “We just work together as a team. It seems like we are having better second halves because we work together as a team.”
“I was super proud of the girls,” Jenks said. “It was a match-up battle. No. 35 (Alexandria Trussell) was beating us up inside. We made some adjustments at halftime and she (Trussell) didn’t score in the second half. I’m pretty proud of the girls. You can go in and say all you want, but if the girls don’t respond ... credit to the girls. They took it to heart and went to work.”
The Riverhawks nearly matched their first half output in the third with 25 points. Ridgeline went on a 14-0 run that stretched into the beginning of the fourth. Nia Damuni drilled a 3-pointer off a pass from Anderson to spark the run and give the hosts their first lead since early in the first quarter.
“We just wanted to come out with intensity in third quarter,” Anderson said. “Our coach always says that the third quarter wins games. We came out and put a lot pressure on them and were able to put up a lot of points.”
Anderson finished off her record night by making 5 of 6 free throws and dishing out two assists in the fourth.
Anderson and Jenks both liked how the Riverhawks finished with 22 assists as a team on 26 made field goals. Damuni had five assists and nine points, while Sarah Litchford had four assists, 18 points and a team-best six rebounds. Hallee Smith had three dimes.
“My favorite stat of the night is we had 22 assists on 26 made shots,” Jenks said. “We were making that extra pass. We got steals on defense and made the pass and hit shots. It was fun.”
Ridgeline finished with 19 steals. Macie Brown led the team with five, while Anderson and Litchford each had four.
OTHER GAMES
In other action involving girls teams from the valley on Thursday, Green Canyon dropped a game at 6-A Bingham, 66-54, Logan fell behind early and lost at Juan Diego, 65-45, and Preston picked up a 34-25 win against 6A American Fork on the first day of the Beetdigger Classic at Jordan High School.
The Wolves (4-2) built a 32-28 lead at halftime, but got outscored by 10 in the third and never could recover against the Miners (5-1).
“We are very proud of how our girls bounced back tonight after our Tuesday game (at Box Elder),” GC head coach Alexis Bird said. “We played extremely well as a team and played them tight for three quarters. We gave them a great game and are excited with our progress.”
The Wolves dropped their first game of the young season against the Bees on Tuesday.
Landree Spackman led Green Canyon with 17 points, making five 3-pointers and also dishing out three assists. Jayden Beach and Madilyn Peterson added nine points each. McKenna Crane netted eight points, while Maren McKenna had seven points and team-best nine rebounds. Beach also had six boards.
Logan (3-2) had a two-game winning streak snapped at Juan Diego (4-3). The Soaring Eagle lost at Sky View on Wednesday, 77-46, but bounced back on Thursday.
“Juan Diego got off to a great start with transition offense,” Grizzly head coach Morganne Madsen said. “We put up a fight, but had a hard time getting things to go our way and getting shots to fall.”
Juan Diego built a 41-21 lead by the break and never looked back.
Amber Kartchner led the Grizzlies with 16 points. Taylor Rose added 10 points.
Preston (8-2) jumped out to a 12-5 lead after the first quarter and won a defensive battle against American Fork (1-5). The Lady Indians overcame missing 11 free throws.
Kylie Larsen led Preston with 17 point, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. Hailey Meek finished with 11 points and three steals. Mickayla Robertson stuffed the stat sheet with seven rebounds, three assists, four steals and four blocked shots.