Once again it was a tight finish in Region 11 boys golf.
Thursday marked the midway point of the regular season, and there are no clear-cut favorites. That goes for team results, as well as individuals.
Sure, Ridgeline has the edge and certainly helped itself at Logan River Golf Course in the latest outing. However, Sky View served notice Thursday, while Bear River and Green Canyon were close as well. Logan and Mountain Crest showed improvement to boot.
Individually, it’s also a close race for medalist honors on the season. A few more boys threw their hats into the ring of contenders at the River.
“This region is very competitive,” Ridgeline coach Sam Lindley said. “It’s shaping up to be a really good and exciting season. We started the day just a half point up on the other schools.”
The Riverhawks gained a little more ground on Bear River and Green Canyon that are nipping at their heels. Ridgeline had five athletes finish in the top 11 Thursday to record a team score of 308. Sky View had a strong outing with three boys earning individual points and combining for a 314, good enough for second.
Rounding out the field were Bear River (318), Green Canyon (324), Logan (328) and Mountain Crest (331).
“I feel like there is no dominate team, but we are up there with the leaders,” said Green Canyon’s Jace Blotter, who was the medalist with an even-par round of 71. “We need some other guys to come in low and we will be right up there. ... I think it’s all up for grabs, and that’s why it’s such a fun season.”
Logan’s Paul Miller, who finished second individually with a 2-over par 73, agreed with Blotter.
“Last year a couple of guys ran away with region, but a lot of people are contending this year,” Miller said. “... We (Grizzlies) are getting better as we go. I’m hoping we move out of the five spot.”
Blotter didn’t have the start he wanted, beginning with a bogey on the par-5 first. But he bounced back with a par and then back-to-back birdies on three and four.
“I did have my worst hole today on five with a double (bogey), but I just didn’t let it get to me,” Blotter said. “It was just really smooth after that.”
At the turn, Blotter was even par. After a bogey, the senior birdied 11, then had a string of pars.
“My putting went really well,” Blotter said. “If I missed, I just missed it because I had good putts and good lines. The greens were quick, but nice.”
Ridgeline was led by Fletcher Hamblin, who tied for fifth with a 76. Beckham Johansen and Kadeyn Miller tied for seventh with 77’s. Isaac Peterson was 10th with a 78, while Zach Skinner tied for 11th with a 80.
Braden Alder led the Bobcats with a 76 to tie for fifth. Spencer Sadler tied for seventh with a 77, while Hayden Howell tied for 11th at 80.
For the third-place Bears, Jarret Giles was fourth at 75, and Dylan Christensen tied for 11th at 80.
Blotter was the lone Wolf to finish among the top finishers. Likewise, Miller was the only Grizzly.
“I hit a lot of greens today, 14 in reg(ulation),” Miller said. “I only had two three putts, which is big for me. I’m usually a three-putt kind of guy. It was a pretty boring round, played the same ball all day.”
Miller likes to have fun and his senior season has been just that so far.
“My putting was really good this time,” Miller said. “Coach told me to use the little line on the ball to line it up, and I was on fire out there. That helped me out big time.”
Ben Smith had a strong day for the Mustangs, finishing 3-over par with a 74 and placed third. Conner Leishman tied for 11th at 80.