NORTH LOGAN — If ESPN had been at Green Canyon High School Tuesday night, the network would most certainly declared the volleyball match that took place an instant classic.
The Region 11 opener was certainly thrilling and had fans from both teams on the edge of their seats at the conclusion of more than two hours of action. In the end, visiting Ridgeline was able to hold off the Wolves in five sets for the victory, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21, 31-33, 15-11.
“That was a heck of a match from both sides,” Ridgeline head coach Denae Pruden said. “I thought Green Canyon played very well, we played very well. That was a hard-fought match. It’s interesting that it’s the first one of the season. There are a lot more matches to go.”
If this match was a sign of things to come in the region, it should be a barnburner of a season. There were 16 ties and 11 lead changes just in the wild fourth set that didn’t seem to want to end. Green Canyon (5-6, 0-1 region) came out on top of that one.
“That’s a tough one, especially because we had our chances,” GC head coach Madison Larsen said. “I do think every night (in region) is going to be like this. We would obviously rather be on the other side of those. Next time.”
As wild as the fourth set was, the third was right up there with it. The Riverhawks (7-4, 1-0) trailed 21-10, and it looked like the Wolves were going to take a 2-1 lead in the match. That was not the case.
Tess Lawson started serving for Ridgeline and served and served and served to the tune of a 15-0 run.
“I was definitely a little scared, but I never lost hope,” said Lawson, who had two of her six aces on the night during the run. “I knew we could do it. ... I try and serve what my coach tells me.”
It wasn’t the first time Lawson has served 15 straight points. She accomplished the feat last year against Mountain Crest in the fifth set of a JV match.
Danica David had four kills and a block during the remarkable run. David finished with a match-best 18 kills and 17 digs.
“Tess was serving very well, but things were going our way and sometimes that happens,” Pruden said. “... To score 15 in a row is almost unheard of in a match like this. It was like this magical moment. That was incredible to score 15 straight and ultimately I think that’s what helped us win that match.”
The Riverhawks had seized the momentum, at least for the time being.
The Wolves were having fun for a while, rebounding after dropping the first set, leading the whole way in the second and building a big lead in the third. Green Canyon looked to be on a roll until the Riverhawks’ big rally.
“This game is a perfect example of how big momentum is,” Larsen said. “... We found our groove in the second set and rolled with us into the third set. But you give somebody a few points it changes things mentally on both sides. They (Riverhawks) did a nice job staying composed in a tight situation. We didn’t respond well to it. I was proud how we responded in the fourth after a tough loss in the third.”
Ridgeline made it 18 straight points as it started the fourth by scoring the first three points. Green Canyon did not roll over, though, and responded with a 5-0 surge to begin what would be a wild ride in the fourth.
Another 5-0 run gave the Wolves their largest lead of the set, 11-7. But there would be another 13 ties and eight lead changes before the dust settled.
Three straight kills by David put the visitors on the doorstep of winning the match in four. Three times the Wolves staved off match point. Kills by Jacie Walker and Madilyn Miles gave the hosts the lead at 28-27.
Then it was the Riverhawks turn to hold off match points, which they did four times. But a hitting error and then a kill by Green Canyon’s Shante’ Falslev ended the marathon set.
“That fourth set as crazy,” Pruden said. “What I loved about this match was both sides were in it right up to the very end. ... I’m proud of the girls for coming back after that fourth set. Sometimes after you lose really close sets like that, it’s easy to not put your full effort into the fifth.”
With Ashlyn Hansen serving, Ridgeline jumped out to a 4-0 lead to start the fifth and never trailed. Gracee Putnam had two of her 11 kills.
Twice Green Canyon tied the score, the last being at 10-10. The Riverhawks were able to score the final three points of the match to go home happy. David had the final two kills.
“We were all just pumping each other up,” said Lawson, who had a match-high 26 digs and passed a 2.29. “... I hope the region is like this and exciting. We were evenly matched tonight.”
Hansen had 19 digs and 29 assists, while Brinlie Crosbie had 25 assists.
Green Canyon, which had a good block going through most of the match, was led by Walker with 11 kills and four blocks. Falslev had 10 kills, passed a 2.34 and had 17 digs. Sarah Blau recorded five aces, 35 assists and 13 digs. Sabree Adams finished with nine blocks and nine kills.
“Tonight is gong to hurt a little,” Larsen said. “We did have our chances. I told the girls earlier today we need to take every region game, one at a time, because it is going to be a battle. ... We need to learn from this.”
BOBCATS 3, GRIZZLIES 0
Sky View opened defense of its region title with a sweep at Logan, 25-18, 25-10, 25-21.
The Bobcats (6-7, 1-0) played well, but still have work to do according to head coach Sheila Sorensen.
“We did a good job working together and talking,” Sorensen said. “We still need to side out quicker.”
The Bobcats were led by libero Kelsey Spackman with 14 digs and four aces. Haley McUne led the team in kills with 13, hitting .333 and also had 11 digs, four aces and passed 2.75. Carly Cottle had eight kills with no errors, hitting .381 and recording nine digs and four aces. Setter Kaitlyn Hiatt had five blocks and 25 assists.
Logan (3-6, 0-1) got better as the match wore on, but could never break through.
“We fought hard, but Sky View is a solid team,” Logan head coach Joe Cullumber said. “We are a strong team as well, but tonight we just couldn’t execute.”
MUSTANGS 3, BEARS 0
At Garland, it was all Mountain Crest (8-3, 1-0) against Bear River (2-7, 0-1).
Ali Pehrson and Tally Sofonia lead the Mustangs with seven kills each. Pehrson also had 11 digs. Ashtyn Tholen, Ella Douglass and Katie Keller each had three kills. Jordon Flippence had 16 digs and five aces, while Jaycee Osborne put up 24 assists.
“We had a good match at Bear River,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “We played strong and as a team. The first two sets I was very happy with how we played and competed. The last set we got a little comfortable and made more mistakes, but still did good things to finish in three. I’m very proud of my girls and happy with our start to region play.”
PRESTON SPLIT
The Lady Indians played a tri-match at Canyon Ridge against a pair of district teams.
Preston beat the hosts in three (25-13, 25-17, 25-21), but lost to Wood River in five (25-23, 18-25, 25-21, 20-25, 16-14).
“The Wood River game was a battle to outplay the other team,” Preston head coach Karaska Haskell said.