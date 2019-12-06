The first Region 11 swimming duals of the 2019-20 season took place Thursday.
Here is a recap of the three meets:
MC at LHS
There was some fierce competition at Utah State’s HPER Pool before Mountain Crest swept the team competition in relatively nailbiting fashion. The Mustangs won 15 of the 22 events, but the Grizzlies showcased enough depth to make things interesting.
The Mountain Crest girls prevailed, 464-436, while the Mustangs emerged victorious, 480-463, on the boys side.
“Great meet,” MC head coach Thomas Williams said. “The kids swam fast and had a fun time. Some of our younger swimmers really stood out with some great swims.”
Four Mountain Crest athletes won both of their individual events in Zach Roundy, Nick Erikson, Abby Scott and Jaden Norman. Additionally, Mountain Crest’s Caleb Jacobsen was the gold medalist in the 100-yard backstroke (1 minute, 3.07 seconds) and the runner-up to Erikson in the 200 IM (2:16.86).
Erikson reigned supreme in the 200 IM (2:16.87) and 100 freestyle (54.06), as did Roundy in the 200 free (1:59.93) and 100 butterfly (1:00.15), and Norman in the 500 free (5:47) and 50 free (24.08). Scott touched the wall with the fastest times in the 50 free (28.94) and 500 free (6:22).
It was a good day for Logan’s Chessy Xu, who beat all comers in the 200 IM (2:34.38) and 100 fly (1:06.77). Two Grizzlies powered their way to top two finishes in both of their individual events. Ellise Watkins was the champion in the 100 free (1:05.83) and silver medalist in the 100 back (1:18.68), while Wesly Hellstern placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.65) and second in the 50 free (24.43).
The Grizzlies finished in the top two in nine of the girls races and eight of the boys.
“Overall, the meet was a success for Logan,” Logan head coach Brock Hellstern said. “Many of our swimmers set a personal best after a week of strenuous high yardage in practice. I’m really excited to see what the rest of the season will bring for Logan.”
Other champions in the dual meet were MC’s Emilee Leishman in the 200 free (2:15.54), Ivy Warde in the 100 back (1:12.00) and Logan’s Amanda Schiffman in the 100 breast (1:23.07). The Mustangs won four of the six relays.
BR at SV
The Bobcats dominated at home as they won all 11 events in the boys competition and 10 in the girls. Additionally, Sky View’s swimmers teamed up to capture the No. 2 position in 17 of the 22 events. Sky View outpointed Bear River 125-45 on the boys side and 120-50 on the girls.
“The Sky View swimmers have been working hard to reach their goals they have set for the season,” SV head coach Marcus Singleton said. “This really showed today in their times and attitude. Many swimmers achieved personal bests in their events. They are pushing themselves to be the best they can be and keeping their eyes on the end goal. I’m excited to see where we end up this season.”
Five Bobcats secured first-place performances in both of their individual swims in Jaxon Tueller, David Higginbotham, Jackson DuBose, Allison Dean and Jenna Gibbons. Standout senior Darwin Anderson missed the meet as he is currently in Atlanta competing in the U.S. Open. Anderson is attempting to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the 1,500 free.
Tueller earned the top spot in the 200 free (1:54.02) and 100 fly (1:01.44), as did Higginbotham in the 200 IM (2:12.37) and 100 free (52.09), DuBose in the 50 free (23.76) and 500 free (5:30), Gibbons in the 100 free (1:00.14) and 100 breast (1:12.87) and Dean in the 200 IM (2:25.22) and 100 fly (1:10.27).
Four Bobcats won gold and silver medals in their two individual events. Allie Schwartz was the champ in the 100 back (1:045.73) and second in the 50 free (27.59), while Katelyn Wallace was the titleist in the 50 free (27.43) and runner-up in the 100 free (1:01.34). Steven Jones placed first in the 100 back (1:08.45) and second in the 100 fly (1:02.75), and Ryan Robinson beat all comers in the 100 breast (1:04.69) and was second in the 100 free (53.76).
Sky View’s Dana Kim clocked in with the best time in the 200 free (2:27.17).
GC at RHS
Solid depth helped propel the Riverhawks past the Wolves in a hard-fought competition. The Ridgeline boys won 94-73, while the Lady Riverhawks eked out a 85-82 victory, even though the Wolves won eight of the 11 events.
Anthony Caliendo continued his strong start to the season for Ridgeline as he powered his way to victory in the 50 and 100 free with times of 23.00 and 50.62, respectively. Teammate Isaac Sorensen placed first in the 100 fly (1:02.56) and second in the 50 free (25.06).
Ridgeline’s Savannah Christensen and Hailey Rigby secured the No. 2 spot on the podium in their individual swims — Christensen in the 200 IM (2:34.02) and 100 free (1:00.59), and Rigby in the 50 free (27.69) and 100 breast (1:16.35).
“Anthony Caliendo is breaking all kinds of school records this season,” Ridgeline head coach Taryn McEuen said. “He is an outstanding athlete and very exciting to watch race. .... On the girls side, Carly Eubanks has already broken two girls teams records. She, along with Savannah Christensen and Hailey Rigby are leading the girls team with amazing results so far this season.”
Green Canyon has some good star power this season, and it showed at Thursday’s dual meet as Kaylee Coats, Brayden Badger, Abbey Erickson and Mia Huebner all won both of their individual events. Coats was triumphant in the 50 free (26.92) and 100 free (58.01), as was Badger in the 200 free (1:58.54) and 500 free (5:36), Erickson in the 200 free (2:14.86) and 500 free (6:05), and Huebner in the 200 IM (2:25.72) and 100 breast (1:15.38).
“It was a great meet,” GC head coach John Kane said. “It’s a lot of fun to work with these kids and see their hard work pay off. It’s always great to swim against Ridgeline and all the teams in the valley, for that matter. We’re really lucky to have a great club swimming program to develop the kids so they’re ready to compete when high school starts, and to continue competing outside the traditional high school season.”
Other gold medalists at the meet were Ridgeline’s Cole Dustin in the 200 IM (2:25.19) and Ava Caliendo in the 100 back (1:09.23), and GC’s Leah Joeckel in the 100 fly (1:11.45), Stephen Bunnell in the 100 back (1:00.79) and Adam Gibbons in the 100 breast (1:11.60).