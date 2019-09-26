MILLVILLE — Something happened Thursday night that hasn’t occurred in nearly three years.
Sky View lost a region volleyball match.
Ridgeline was up to the task of ending the streak — it ended at 24 straight region wins for the Bobcats — and now sits all alone atop the Region 11 standings. The Riverhawks won in four, 32-30, 25-22, 22-25, 25-20.
“This win means a ton,” Ridgeline outside hitter Alex Bishop said. “We’ve been wanting to beat them (Bobcats) for so long, but we haven’t been able to pull it out. We worked as a team, and I’m so happy we could pull it off.”
Riverhawk head coach Denae Pruden had similar thoughts. She was sweating bullets until the final point.
“I was literally shaking at the end,” Pruden said. “I’m so proud of how hard they are working. It’s really showing in the matches. We are playing as a complete team. There are no egos on this team.”
For Sky View (8-8, 3-1 region), there were too many mistakes.
“We just had too many hitting errors, too many serving errors and they (Riverhawks) are a good team,” Bobcat head coach Sheila Sorensen said. “You can’t do that with good teams. We will learn.”
The Bobcats had 16 service errors for the match and hit .091.
Ridgeline (10-4, 4-0) seemed to make plays when it needed to stop Sky View runs and finish off sets.
The opening set was a sign of things to come for the match. Both teams went on runs early as the Bobcats built a 11-4 lead. The Riverhawks answered with a 11-2 surge as Tess Lawson served up three straight aces — she had six for the match.
Ridgeline used a 7-1 run to reach match point, 24-18. Carly Cottle started serving for Sky View and two kills during a 7-0 run as the visitors moved in front 25-24.
“We just like to keep the crowd on their toes,” Bishop said with a laugh.
After 14 ties and eight lead changes, the Riverhawks took the opening set on a kill by Danica David. Bishop had served an ace, and Savannah Perrett had a kill as the hosts reeled off the final three points of the set.
“I was proud of the girls pulling that one off,” Pruden said. “That was tough, but they fought through it. ... It definitely carried into the second set.”
“I was proud of them for fighting for that set,” Sorensen said of her Bobcats.
Ridgeline led most of the second set and used a 5-2 surge to take a 2-0 lead. Two hitting errors by Sky View ended the set.
Being behind seemed to spark the Bobcats in the third. They never trailed as Hailey McUne started putting some big hits down. She had three early kills and finished with a match-best 17 kills, while hitting .270 and had 32 digs.
“My team showed me that they are not going to quit,” Sorensen said. “We’re going to take this loss and learn from it. I told you this region was going to be tough and fun every game. I love it. I love to win, but my team needs to grow. They are going to take this and grow with it.”
The third set was tied at 11-11, but the Bobcats never trailed. Both teams traded a pair of 4-0 runs in the late going, but two big-time blocks by high-flying Kaytlin Smart put the set away from Sky View.
“We played a little too cautious in the third set,” Pruden said. “The fourth started that way, but I reminded them during a timeout we needed to get back to playing our game.”
The Bobcats carried that momentum into the fourth, jumping out to a 6-0 start on four kills by Cottle, a kill from Smart and a ace from Jenna Gibbons. Sky View built a 15-5 lead before the Riverhawks came to life. Cottle had 14 kills for the match.
Ashlyn Hansen served up three aces during a 7-0 run as the hosts got back into the fourth. Trailing 18-13, the Riverhawks closed the set and ended the match on a 12-2 run. Eight of those points came off Bobcat mistakes, then Bishop had two kills, while Ava Wilcox had a kill and block.
“We just play as a team and believe,” said Bishop, who had 10 kills and 15 digs. “... It was an amazing feeling. I literally almost started crying as soon as the game got done.”
David also had 10 kills for Ridgeline, while Brinlie Crosbie had seven blocks. Lawson had 22 digs for the Riverhawks.
Kelsey Spackman had 21 digs for the Bobcats, while Gibbons had four aces.
MUSTANGS 3, GRIZZLIES 0
Mountain Crest got back on the winning track at the expense of Logan at Crimson Gym.
The Mustangs (9-5, 2-2) swept the Grizzlies (3-9, 0-4), 25-7, 25-11, 25-19.
“We played really aggressive and as a team,” MC head coach Kindra Anderson said. “Most important, we had a lot of fun. It’s what we needed after our two losses, and I think we are getting back on track. Tally (Sofonia) and Ella (Douglass) both had a fantastic night on the net and were big hitters for us.”
Sofonia had a match-best 11 kills and hit .500. Douglass had five kills and hit .625. Alison Pehrson and Katie Keller each had five kills. Pehrson had five aces, while Jordon Flippence came up with 14 digs.
Logan was led by Bailey Clark with five kills and a match-high 16 digs.
“We’ve come a long way, but still have some major steps to take,” Logan head coach Joe Cullumber said. “We need to take some pieces back to the drawing board and make some quick adjustments, but we can do it. It starts with belief.”
WOLVES 3, BEARS 0
Green Canyon pulled into a second-place tie with Sky View with the win over Bear River at North Logan.
The Wolves (9-6, 3-1) went to work right away and had no problem with the Bears (2-10, 0-4), winning in three 25-6, 25-10, 25-13.
“I was proud of our girls tonight,” GC head coach Madison Larsen said. “It was a nice team win and everyone contributed.”
The Wolves had a balanced attack as Madi Miles had six kills, while hitting .500, and Jacie Walker had five kills, also hitting .500. Sabree Adams added five kills, hitting .444, while Olivia Chadwick had six kills, hitting .364. Walker also had three aces. Kaitlin Compton served up four aces and had a team-best 11 digs.
INDIANS 3, SPARTANS 0
Preston picked up a district win at home against Minico in three, 25-22, 25-10, 25-16.
“We started out pretty slow in the first,” Preston head coach Karaska Haskell. “We played around with them and let them control the pace of the game. Going into the second, they made the change and got going. They made less errors and found better holes on the other side of the net, which helped keep our momentum going.”
Hailey Meek led the Indians with 13 kills, while Abie Keller added seven. Hannah Stephenson and Hailey Winward had two blocks each, while Matti Whitehead had two aces. Whitehead led the team in digs with 17, while Dru Despain had 10. Hannah Stephenson dished out 26 assists.
CARDINALS 3, PIRATES 1
A night after picking up their first district win, the Pirates were back in action at Soda Springs.
The Cardinals got the best of West Side in four, 25-13, 25-14, 17-25, 25-18.
“The girls had a rough start, but picked it up in games three and four,” WS head coach Melinda Royer said. “It was an exciting game with many long rallies. I am proud of the way they pulled together.”
The Pirates (4-7,1-2 district) were led by Kajsia Fuller with nine digs. Emma Mariscal had six kills. Madalyn Barzee led the team in assists with 33. Brittyn Jensen came off the bench, serving up nine points, adding five kills and 10 digs.