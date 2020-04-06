Ridgeline basketball player Brayli Jenks and Green Canyon soccer player Wesley Castro were both hoping for an opportunity to play the sport they love at a college close to home, but not too close.
Objective achieved for both athletes as Jenks has signed with the College of Southern Idaho, while Castro has finalized his commitment with Snow College.
“I’m really excited,” Jenks said. “I wanted to play somewhere that was far enough from home, but somewhere that’s like home, and Magic Valley was the place for me. It’s so pretty there and I love coach (Randy) Rogers and his assistant (Joshua Edwards), and I’m just super excited to be able to further my basketball career because I was not ready to be done after my senior year.”
Jenks also took recruiting visits to Snow College and the College of Idaho, and spoke highly of both places, but CSI stood out a little bit more. The College of Idaho is a NAIA program and “I wasn’t really looking for a four-year school yet,” Jenks asserted. “... I want to play two years and then see what I want after that.”
The Wellsville native first caught the attention of CSI at the end of her junior season at Ridgeline. Jenks helped with a kids camp at the Twin Falls-based college last summer, practiced with the team in September and verbally committed at the end of that month. Jenks signed with the Golden Eagles in November.
The daughter of Ainsli and Jared Jenks has grandparents who only live 45 minutes away from Twin Falls, “and my grandpa actually knows coach Rogers well and I’ve heard nothing but good things about him,” Jenks said, “it felt like home there immediately” after practicing with her future teammates.
CSI is coming off a successful 2019-20 campaign as it went 22-9, including 8-4 in conference play. The Golden Eagles lost to Salt Lake Community College in the championship game of the Region 18 Tournament. CSI would have qualified for the NJCAA Tournament had it prevailed in that contest.
Jenks was a two-year starter for Ridgeline and was also a key contributor as a sophomore. With No. 13 as their starting point guard, the Riverhawks went 40-10 and captured back-to-back Region 12 titles. Ridgeline made it to the championship game of the 4A state tournament a year ago.
As a senior, Jenks averaged 10.7 points, 5.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game en route to garnering second-team all-state and first-team all-region honors. No. 13 finished first among all high school girls players from the Beehive State in assists this past season.
Jenks contributed with 9.3 points, a 4A-best 4.1 assists and 1.3 steals an outing as a junior. The daughter of Ridgeline’s head coach wrapped up her prep career as her program’s all-time leader in assists (284) and 3-point baskets (131).
More importantly, Jenks helped elevate the Riverhawks to new heights.
“It was exciting and just to do it with the people I was with, my teammates, my best friends (made it even better),” Jenks said. “You know, it was fun for me and Shelby (Murphy) and Emma (Anderson) to be that first class to go all the way through playing for Ridgeline. I love representing (Ridgeline) and I loved playing for my mom. I think that the fact that I was playing for someone related to me helped me enjoy that moment even better because it made her happy, as well as me and my friends happy. And so I was so blessed to play at Ridgeline and couldn’t have asked for a better high school career.”
Unfortunately for Castro, there’s a good chance he won’t have the opportunity to cap off his prep career the way he hoped. The Wolves played five matches before their season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Springs sports won’t resume in Utah until the beginning of May, if at all.
The good news for the Logan native is his competitive career is not over. Castro left an impression on the Snow College coaching staff while attending a camp in Southern Utah last December. The midfielder has since signed with the Badgers.
“I’m pretty excited,” Castro said. “I’m just grateful to have an opportunity to keep playing. I’ve worked hard. I’ve always wanted to play college ball. Hopefully I can keep on going farther.”
Castro and the Wolves were off to a good start this spring and this is surely their most talented team in the program’s three-year history. The son of Griselda Angel-Aleman and Rey Aleman helped account for five straight goals in Green Canyon’s eye-popping 14-0 road victory over Pine View last month. Castro found the back of the net three times and assisted on two other goals.
In addition to shutting out Pine View, Green Canyon blanked Tooele (4-0) and Hurricane (1-0), and dropped one-goal nailbiters to 5A Viewmont and 6A American Fork. Castro, who plays his club soccer for La Roca, is hopeful the Wolves will get to play again this spring.
“We’re a pretty good team, but we just can’t underestimate our opponents,” Castro said. “But we’re the team to beat, honestly. If we’re too cocky we can easily get beat, but we have a good team.”
Like Jenks, Castro is looking forward to a fresh start, but is happy he will be close to home.
“I’ve always just been excited to start all over, (something) fresh and new, but I’m just glad that I’m not that far away from my parents,” he said. “And whenever I need help or something, I can just contact them and they’ll help me and support me in any way possible.”
The Badgers wrapped up their fourth season in program history with a 10-7-0 record last fall, including 5-4 in conference play. Snow College went 16-3-0 in 2018, 13-6-0 in 2017 and 7-7-0 in its inaugural season.