Possession doesn’t win soccer games. Logan found itself on the wrong end of that lesson Thursday night when they dominated possession for large chunks of its Region 11 girls soccer game, but lost 3-0 to Ridgeline at Crimson Field.
The first half was the biggest example of empty possession as the Grizzlies (4-9-0, 3-4-0) out-possessed their opponent by a wide margin, but the Riverhawks (10-3-0, 6-1-0) still scored twice to take a 2-0 halftime lead.
Mark Tureson, head coach of the Riverhawks, didn’t fret about the lack of possession since his team did a great job holding off the Logan attack.
“(The Grizzlies) do a great job, they’re a great possession team,” Tureson said. “I think the hardest thing for us is just making sure the girls are committed to staying in front of them. I’m OK if they’ve got possession so long as they’re not getting in behind.”
Ridgeline’s first goal of the game came against the run of play. London Miller scored in the 22nd minute, adding to her already bulky season scoring total. Halle Van Yperen got her second assist of the season on the play by sending a through ball in to Miller, who made a run in on goal and tapped it past Grizzly goalkeeper Cadence Martindale.
Ridgeline’s second goal came on a bang-bang play in the final minutes of the first half. London Miller played a corner into the 6-yard box and Van Yperen got the first touch off her shoulder, but the ball bounced away and then ricocheted off a Logan defender and into the back of the net.
Getting those two goals in the first half was a fulfillment of an ongoing goal of the Riverhawks to get more early goals in their games.
“Our main thing is to score early because that’s what we’ve been struggling with,” Miller said. “Our main goal is to just get a goal early and then we want to just keep the intensity up the whole game.”
The final goal of the game, scored by Miller in the 47th on a near replay of her first goal (except with Olivia Smith sending the pass), ended most hopes of a comeback for the Grizzlies.
Logan by no means achieved any of its ongoing goals. Rather, the Grizzlies fell back into the trap of high-possession, low-scoring games the team has struggled with this season.
“That’s been something we’ve been dealing with all season,” Logan head coach Natalie Norris said. “We continue to work on it and we’ve seen improvements, but we’re just missing some of our opportunities.”
The Grizzlies didn’t lack for shots. They had 15 on the night, including eight on goal. Nearly all of those chances came via forward Bizzy Arevalo, who tallied 10 shots, five on goal, by herself. The junior even had a goal in the 83rd, but it was called back on an offside call.
Ridgeline is now on a four-game win streak and have won eight of its last nine matches dating back to mid-August. In the current four-game run, the Riverhawks have outscored foes 20-3, rolling themselves into top form with just three games to go until the playoffs begin.
“Our girls have been committed to executing what they know is there, and I think when they’re committed to that and each other. These are the results they get,” Tureson said.
All of this great play has come with Ridgeline at the top of the Region 11 standings and with Thursday’s win the team remains in first place. In years past, the Riverhawks stumbled when near the top of the standings, but this year the girls have stood up to the pressure.
“We know that every single game we have to play our best because region is so close that one mess up can cost you,” Miller said. “So, we’re just trying to give our 110 percent the whole time so we can keep our spot.”
WOLVES 1, BEARS 0
Green Canyon (10-1-1, 5-1-1) made its second matchup with Bear River (2-11-0, 0-6-0) much harder on itself than the first meeting, which the Wolves won 9-1 in North Logan.
The defense dominated, barely giving keeper Brooke Watkins anything to do while she recorded her ninth shutout of the season. The offense, however, couldn’t find a goal until six minutes into the first overtime period.
Emma Deberard took a free kick from the left side of the penalty box and hit it off the crossbar. Ryley Thompson followed up on the shot and buried the ball into the back of the net from point-blank range.
Thursday was the third overtime the Bears have played in, second of region play. They have lost each of those games.
MUSTANGS 1, BOBCATS 1 (20T)
Mountain Crest (3-8-2, 2-4-1) tied for the second time this season and Sky View (7-4-2, 3-4-2) wound up in its second draw of region play.
Both goals were scored in the second half. Addie Poulsen struck first, putting the Bobcats in the lead in the 60th.
That lead didn’t last long, however, as Baylie Baldwin equalized for the Mustangs just five minutes later. Neither team found the back of the net the remaining 15 minutes of regulation or 20 minutes of the two combined overtime periods.
The tie leaves both teams in the same place in the Region 11 standings as they were coming into the game. Sky View sits in third, well behind Ridgeline and Green Canyon, with Mountain Crest in fifth and within striking distance of fourth-place Logan (the Mustangs host the Grizzlies on Tuesday).