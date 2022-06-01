MILLVILLE — It was a banner year in athletics for Ridgeline High School.
The Riverhawks won six state titles — the second most of any school in any classification — and were recently named the Desert News 2021-22 All-Sports award winner for the 4A classification. The Salt Lake City based publication has a points system and awards the top school annually in every classification at the end of the school year. This is the 43rd year the Desert News has done this.
Desert Hills had won the 4A/3A award 10 straight times — there were no awards given for the 2019-20 season because of COVID-19 causing the spring sports that year to be canceled. But this past year saw Ridgeline emerge as the 4A school to beat in its sixth year of existence.
James Edwards is the preps editor for the Desert News. He explained that points are given to schools that finish in the top eight at state in respective classifications. Ten points are awarded for first, eight for second, six for third, five for fourth, four for fifth, three for sixth, two for sevneth and one for eighth. Points are divided when teams tie — for example the teams that reach the semifinals and lose, tie for third.
There are 22 sports that are recognized: Football, cross country (boys and girls), golf (boys and girls), basketball (boys and girls), wrestling (boys and girls), swimming (boys and girls), baseball, track (boys and girls), soccer (boys and girls), tennis (boys and girls), volleyball, softball and lacrosse (boys and girls). There were only four sports that Ridgeline did not earn points.
Last year the Riverhawks were edged out by Desert Hills by just a half point, finishing in second. This year they didn’t give the Thunder a chance.
Ridgeline finished with 122.5 points — the most of any school in any classification. Desert Hills was second with 94.5 points. Other Region 11 schools in the top 10 were Green Canyon in fourth (80 points), Sky View in sixth (71.5), Bear River in ninth (52.5) and Mountain Crest tied for 10th (47.5).
The Riverhawks run of six state titles began in the fall when the boys golf team won the schools first in that sport, rallying in thrilling fashion to beat defending champion Crimson Cliffs in a sudden-death playoff. Volleyball and football followed in the fall as both win in dominating fashion.
In the winter, girls swimming kept the momenutm going with its first-ever state title.
Ridgeline capped off the remarkable season this spring with two state championships. The boys tennis team ended up in a three-way tie with Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs for the title. Then the softball team put the exclamation point on the season with its first-ever state title.
Boys soccer and girls basketball made it to championship games but had to settle for second place. Boys basketball, boys lacrosse and girls soccer tied for third, while girls wrestling and girls golf took third. Boys wrestling and girls cross country took fourth, while girls tennis tied for fourth.
The Riverhawk girls earned 67.5 points, while the boys picked up 55 points.
Ridgeline joined two other valley schools in having won this award now. Mountain Crest, which won the second most 4A state titles this past year with three (boys wrestling, girls wrestling and girls soccer) — has won the award five times, the latest being during the 2012-13 academic year. Sky View has won it once, coming after the 1993-94 academic year.