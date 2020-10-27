RICHFIELD -- It should be no surprise the Riverhawks are not overly excited about being in the semifinals of the 4A State Volleyball Championships.
That’s because they take one match at a time. That has been the battle cry from first-year head coach Jaicee Roden all season, and such was the case again Tuesday after seventh-seeded Ridgeline beat second-seeded Uintah in five sets, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 22-25, 15-8 at the Sevier Valley Center.
“We really do focus just on our side, one ball at a time, small games to five,” Roden said. “This is a hard environment to navigate and manage. I think that explains some of the inconsistency. I thought the girls did a real nice job battling. We have room to improve, but a win is a win.”
The Riverhawks (19-11) will now take on sixth-seeded Snow Canyon (19-7) in the semifinals Wednesday morning with a berth to the state championship on the line. Snow Canyon beat third-seeded Desert Hills in five to advance. So either a sixth or seventh seed will play for the title Wednesday evening.
“We are super excited to be in the final four,” Roden said. “One win at a time.”
Ridgeline held an 18-9 lead against Uintah (17-4) in the fourth set and looked to be cruising to the semifinals. The Utes rallied with a 9-0 run and finished it off with three unanswered points. Uintah had all the momentum heading to the fifth set.
“Between the fourth and fifth sets our coach was saying reset and told us to bring in our power presence,” Ridgeline’s Brinlie Crosbie said. “We think about what we want to look like when we are playing. We focus on one ball at a time. We are family.”
The Riverhawks quickly grabbed the momentum back by starting the final set by scoring the first five points with Crosbie serving. Crosbie had an ace during the surge.
“They did a really good job in the fifth set,” Roden said. “It comes down to you are either going to win or lose, and the girls knew that and were determined to get a win.”
The Utes got within a point, but could get no closer. Sydney Donavan had a kill and won a joust, while Crosbie finished off the set and match with a kill.
“My mindset is to try and get everything,” Crosbie said. “... It’s crazy we are in the semifinals.”
Crosbie, Gracee Putnam and Ava Wilcox each had 13 kills to lead the Riverhawks. Donavan had nine kills. Livvy Davies had three of the team’s nine aces and led the team with 25 digs. Savannah Perrett had 23 digs. Putnam had 15 digs, while Crosbie had 14 as Ridgeline finished with 93 digs as a team. Mira Smullin came up with four blocks.
“Ava killed it for us and was definitely the hot hitter,” Roden said. “She did a great job setting the block on that right side. She came and brought a hammer. I’m super proud of Ava. Brinlie had some nice hustle plays, and Gracee Putnam played really consistently for us. Our middles (Donavan and Smullin) did a really nice job as well.”
Ridgeline was the first, but not the last Region 11 team to reach the semifinals. In fact, it’s almost a Region 11 group as Mountain Crest and Sky View later joined the Riverhawks.
“Every team comes and works hard, so it comes down to who comes and gets the job done,” Roden said. “I’m super proud of the girls for getting the job done in the first round and now the second round. We got one more match to go, one at a time.”