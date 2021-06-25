Last year was shaping up to be good one for the Ridgeline boys volleyball club, but COVID-19 prevented that from happening.
The Riverhawks graduated several talented players from that team and it was unclear how good their varsity squad would be a year later, but their 2021 senior class was determined to leave their mark on the program.
Mission accomplished for Ridgeline, which took a 14-0 record into the 2021 Utah Boys Volleyball Association State Tournament. The Riverhawks were the third overall seed out of 16 teams at the state tourney, which was contested from May 14-15 at Wasatch High School.
Ridgeline finished second out of four teams in Pool C and advanced to the eight-team single-elimination tournament, where it was upset by region rival Weber in the quarterfinals. Nevertheless, it was still a very successful season for Ridgeline’s team, which was also comprised of athletes from Green Canyon, Logan and Mountain Crest.
“Honestly, these boys are such good kids,” RHS head coach Dan Noack said. “They were easy to coach. ... They would listen to what I said, they did what I asked on the court. They always had good attitudes about what we were trying to accomplish. ... And hopefully next year’s team will be very similar in this regard. But this group ... I’ve been their coach for a few years through club and through high school, but man what a great group of kids. They’re some of the best kids I’ve ever had the opportunity to coach.”
Noack certainly had a dedicated group of players. Ridgeline only got to play once at home, a March 29 showdown against Weber, and the rest of its region matches were contested at Northridge High School. The Knights also hosted the region tournament.
That means the two Cache Valley teams — Sky View also competed in the Davis County Region — typically traveled once a week for their league matches. The Riverhawks were able to practice at home and Noack raved about how easy the Ridgeline administration was to work with. The team also played at least one exhibition match at the Mountain Peak facility.
It’s fair to say the Riverhawks were the opponent everyone else was gunning for at the region tournament, but they were undaunted.
Ridgeline won all three of its pool play matches, and then dispatched of Northridge, Weber and Syracuse to capture the title. The Riverhawks squared off against the Titans in the semifinals and finals of the double elimination tourney.
Noack took a lot of pride in how level-headed his team was this past spring.
“Every match (it seemed like) we were a little bit of slow starters,” he said. “Usually the opposing team would get a little bit of a lead on us and then the boys would just come around, start playing and really take control. I think we lost two sets during the regular season, and both of those times they were first sets, but the boys came back in both of them in the next set and just dominated. And so they did really well at being resilient and coming back. ... It was cool to see this whole season. It was kind of the theme of how things would go.”
Ridgeline suffered is first loss of the season in its pool play opener at the state tournament to No. 11 Pleasant Grove. However, the third-seeded Riverhawks bounced back with wins over No. 6 Snow Canyon and No. 14 West Jordan.
Up next for the Riverhawks were the Warriors — an opponent they were 2-0 against. Both of those matches were nailbiters, though, and the third time ended up being the charm for Weber.
“I told the team, ‘they want to beat us really bad, so we’ve got to ready,’” Noack said. “And we played a little bit nervous. I think the boys’ nerves got to them. ... We lost 25-20, 25-20 in both games to Weber, and we missed eight serves ... and that was tough to swallow. And so it was disappointing, the tournament play. I felt like we really had the talent this year and had the skill to be able to go deep into the tournament, and we just had a bad match at the wrong time.”
Two of Ridgeline’s players, setter Michael Worley and middle blocker Dawson Barben, were selected to compete in an All-Star Game, which took place May 29 at Providence Hall High School. Barben and Worley represented the North All-Stars, which lost in a decisive third set by a 18-16 scoreline to the South All-Stars. Both teams had match points in the third set.
“It was a good match,” Noack said. “It was surprisingly very evenly divided.”
Noack was chosen to coach the North All-Stars — an opportunity he relished. It was a bittersweet experience, though, as the winning team earned the right to play an exhibition match against BYU players. The Cougars were the NCAA runner-ups this past season.
“Oh, it was such a cool experience,” Noack said. “You know, they made it into a huge production where we had Steve Vail, the BYU men’s announcer, he commentated during the whole match. They had a DJ, they had Alex Boyé sing the national anthem. It was really, really cool for those boys. I mean, it was an awesome experience for me, but what a cool thing for those high school kids to be able to participate in something like that. For most of them it was their first time having a large crowd there watching.”
All eight varsity players contributed a great deal to the team’s success this season, but Ridgeline’s linchpin was Worley, who was a four-year starter at the setter position. The recent Mountain Crest graduate helped propel the Riverhawks to a region title and a fourth-place finish at the state tournament in 2018.
“Michael was also a really big threat when he was front row,” Noack said of his 6-foot-3 senior. “He developed a really good game of dumping the ball, of going over on two, and so it was nice. It was a huge luxury to have him there for his senior year.”
The Riverhawks enjoyed a height advantage over most of their opponents this season. Libero Evan VonNiederhausern (Logan High) was “probably our only player under 6 feet,” Noack said. Barben (Mountain Crest) is 6-6, while fellow middle blocker Josh Vail (Green Canyon) is 6-5.
“I felt like really Michael could set anywhere on the court and we had guys that were really big hitters that could take care of the ball,” Noack said.
Ridgeline not only had a bevy of offensive weapons, but it passed the ball pretty well as a team, Noack asserted. When the Riverhawks were in system, they were really tough to contend with.
“On the season we passed at a 1.79, which I know isn’t like college level, but still I feel like any time you’re around or getting close to a 2.0, in between 2.0 and 2.5 for your passing, you’re doing pretty well,” Noack said.
In volleyball a 3.0 is a perfect pass, a 2.0 is a good pass, a 1.0 is a poor pass — one that really only gives the setter one option — and a 0.0 is a shanked pass.
In addition to Worley, Barben, Vail and VonNiederhausern, Ridgeline’s varsity lineup was comprised of middle blocker Connor Forsberg (Ridgeline), opposite Dax Daniels (Logan), outside hitter Logan Howe (Ridgeline) and outside hitter Stetson Ayotte (Ridgeline). All of these athletes are seniors with the exception of Vail and Ayotte.
SKY VIEW
A youthful Sky View team finished fifth in the region tournament and just missed out on a trip to Heber City. The top four teams from the Davis County Region advanced to state.
Like Ridgeline, Sky View’s squad featured athletes from more than one local school.
The Bobcats only had one senior in middle blocker Jonathan Hurley. The rest of Sky View’s varsity roster was comprised of Kwade Andersen, Sullivan Deffinger, Elijah Finley, Hyrum Hoopes, Jacob McUne, Tyler McUne, Tanner Moore, Ashton Smith and Tyler Vanderplas.
The Bobcats are coached by Treva McUne and girls head varsity coach Sheila Sorensen serves as the club’s advisor.
Seven of these Sky View players are competing on a team at Junior Nationals.