SMITHFIELD — It was a roller coaster of emotions Thursday afternoon on the second and final day of the 4A Boys High School State Golf Championship.
When the dust had settled, a new 4A state champion was crowned at Birch Creek Golf Course. Ridgeline rallied from as many as 10 strokes down on the back nine to tie two-time defending state champion Crimson Cliffs, as each had two-day totals of 597. The Riverhawks and Mustangs went to a playoff.
Four athletes from each school went back to tee it up on the par-5 18th. The combined score would decide the champion. Three birdies and a par were more than enough for Ridgeline to capture the title, as two Crimson Cliffs golfers got in trouble.
“To win a state championship your senior year in that kind of fashion was just awesome,” said Isaac Petersen, who was the first to birdie for the Riverhawks with a 25-foot putt.
Petersen showed the most emotion after draining his long putt.
“That was so cool, can’t even describe the feeling,” Petersen said. “I had that same putt on my last hole before the playoff. I knew it didn’t break as much as it looked like. I knew I had to trust the line.”
“Isaac knew it was in the hole two feet from the hole,” Ridgeline head coach Sam Lindley said. “He started walking up. I was just smiling. That was awesome.”
Beckham Johansen nearly chipped in for eagle. Fletcher Hamblin also had a long putt that went wide, but he made a tricky 8-footer to keep the celebration going. Zach Skinner finished off the Mustangs with a birdie.
“I hadn’t birdied 18 in either round, so it was good to do that in the playoff,” Skinner said. “... It was great to see Isaac ice them.”
“Eric played great both days, all of the boys did,” Lindley said. “Beckham was unbelievable, especially what he did from the first day to the second. Beckham is just rock solid.”
It’s the first state title in boys golf for Ridgeline.
“This is amazing,” Hamblin said. “I never thought it would be possible. Everyone was says Crimson Cliffs is invincible, but we showed they are not today.”
“To finish this way was just unreal,” Lindley said. “We have good teams in our region that have pushed us. Sky View and Green Canyon and Logan, we are deeper up here than some people believe.”
The Riverhawks also got to enjoy having the medalist. Skinner began the day with a 6-stroke lead and saw it shrink to one with a hole to play in regulation.
“Today I didn’t hit it as close as the first day and missed some putts, but it was good enough to win,” Skinner said. “... It’s awesome that our team won. We’ve been working for this all year. And it’s awesome to see my hard work pay off. I’ve worked a lot this past summer.”
The Ridgeline junior was able to tap-in for par on the 18th, while Crimson Cliff’s Boston Bracken settled for a bogey after getting off in the weeds to the east of the hole on his second shot. Skinner had a two-day total of 139, while Bracken was at 141 after carding the best round on Thursday with a 2-under par 70.
“He (Bracken) made a good comeback on the back nine,” said Skinner, who carded a 2-over-par 74 on Thursday.
Sky View’s Hayden Howell, Green Canyon’s Sam Ballingham and Ridgeline’s Johansen finished in a five-way tie for fourth at 150.
“As a junior, Hayden played excellent,” Bobcat head coach Eric Kleven said. “It was a really good experience for the whole team.”
“Sam is an outstanding player and is only going to get better,” Wolves head coach Terrell Baldwin said. “He is a very talented freshman and had some good mentors this year.”
Green Canyon and Sky View finished in a tie for third in the team standings with scores of 620. Both coaches joked about having a playoff for outright third on Friday.
“I was proud of the way our kids played,” Baldwin said. “I thought our kids played well showed a lot of heart. It was an outstanding tournament. ... Any time you play two days at the state tournament, you have accomplished something. ... We have some great teams in this area, some great coaches and people that know the game. We don’t have the opportunity to play year around, but overall we do some great things up here.”
Kleven agreed with Baldwin: “Northern Utah is a tough region. We can compete with anybody in the state. It was awesome.”
For the second straight day, the weather cooperated and was beautiful.
Rounding out the team field were Pine View (624), Desert Hills (633), Cedar (653), Logan (671) and Hurricane (672).
The top 10 individuals earned all-state accolades. Hamblin tied for ninth to give the Riverhawks three all-state golfers.
Crimson Cliffs had won the two previous 4A state titles by 45 and 25 strokes, respectively. The Mustangs began the day up four thanks to a strong finish by the Riverhawks on Wednesday.
Through 10 holes on Thursday, Crimson Cliffs was starting to assert itself, building a 10-stroke lead. However, two holes later the Riverhawks were back to within four. It stayed tight the rest of the way.
“The kids could sense with about five holes to go we were close,” Lindley said. “They just dug in and got the job done. ... Crimson Cliffs has great players that just don’t miss many shots. But our boys figured out a way when they (Mustangs) did misfire, we took advantage of it. It just all added up at the end.”
Both teams were agonizing a bit about missed putts that would have made the difference. When it was announced there would be a playoff hole, each of the top teams seemed to have new life. That is until it was announced that No. 18 would decide the fate. The playoff hole had been predetermined before the tournament even began. The Mustangs had struggled on that hole both days.
“The Crimson Cliffs coach asked if we could go off No. 1,” Lindley said with a laugh. “Crimson Cliffs is a great team.”
“We have had a chance to play this course a lot over the years,” Petersen said. “We are not scared of that hole (18). We knew they (Mustangs) had struggled, so we went in with a lot of confidence. We focused on ourselves and not what others were doing.”
The Riverhawks immediately hit was shots on the driving range, then headed to the 18 tee box.
“We were told it might be a tie, so go warm up on the range,” Petersen said. “We had beat them (Mustangs) by four strokes today, so we just had to go into the playoff with the same mindset, knowing we could win, staying calm and not doing anything crazy.”
Lindley let the four boys talk among themselves before starting the playoff hole. He simply told them to “play your best.” They listened.
“We just told ourselves to play the playoff the same way as we did earlier, because we all seemed to do pretty good,” said Johansen, who had a 1-over-par 73 before playoff. “Zach hit a great tee shot in the playoff. ... Isaac’s putt was cool. That was probably the coolest thing of the day.”
Skinner was the lone golfer out of the eight to reach the green in two, but his ball landed on the dicey down slop and rolled off the green. The junior shrugged that off and talked about his teammates.
“We all hit good tee shots,” Skinner said. “Isaac made a great putt. Fletcher hits a great wedge shot and putt. It was fun. ... I thought my second shot was on, then I heard everyone go ‘ohhh.’ I hit a good chip and made the putt.”
Johansen’s approach shot landed in the sand trap and somehow popped out on the fringe of the hole, giving him the chance at the chip for eagle.
“It was a tough chip, but not too bad,” Johansen said. “... It’s pretty cool to know we did it. We are state champions.”
Fletcher and Petersen went deep on the green, past the pin on their third shots.
“We know this course and used that to our advantage,” Fletcher said. “We knew how to play 18 and just went and played it.”
“We didn’t want to try and hit any miracle shots or doing anything crazy,” Petersen said. “The biggest thing is we didn’t change anything. We did what we normally do.”
Meanwhile, one Mustang hit the cart path to the east of the hole and watched his ball bounce high and into the weeds. He actually punched out well, but ended up having a second chip shot catch that slope and nearly roll off the green. Another Mustang needed three swings to get out of the sand trap in front of the green as the large gallery became deathly quiet, and Crimson Cliffs’ fate was sealed.
“We had them (Mustangs) on the ropes by hitting some good tee shots and chipping well,” Lindley said. “What else can I say? It was an unbelievable finish.”
Yes, it was.