A rough 19-minute stretch of the second half prevented Ridgeline’s girls soccer team from prevailing in its season opener, but the defending 4A state championships bounced back in a big way.
Four different athletes found the back of the net as the Riverhawks rolled to a 4-0 victory over 5A Spanish Fork on Friday afternoon at Syracuse High School. Timpview came storming back from a 1-0 deficit with goals in the 58th, 61st and 77th minutes en route to a 3-2 triumph over Ridgeline on Thursday.
Ridgeline is competing at a three-day tournament hosted by Syracuse. The Riverhawks will square off against what head coach Mark Tureson called a good Maple Mountain side Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Riverhawks (1-1) netted a pair of goals in each half against Spanish Fork (0-2). Reese Heninger and Addie Zollinger each contributed with a goal and an assist for Ridgeline, which also got goals from Adeline Fiefia and Macie Brown. Fiefia came through with the game-winning goals in the state semifinals and finals last fall.
Heninger headed in a Halle Miller free kick, and Taylor Miller was also credited with an assist for Ridgeline.
Lily Loyet notched her first shutout of the season in goal for the Riverhawks. Loyet is coming off a memorable summer as she helped propel a U17 Avalanche club soccer team to a National Presidents Cup title. Loyet only conceded one goal in 12 matches over the course of three tournaments, and won the Golden Grove award at nationals, which took place in Des Moines, Iowa.
Zollinger and Heninger both buried shots in the second half against Timpview. Heninger scored in the 79th.
STRONG SV START
It’s been a great start to the 2021 campaign for Sky View, which traveled to southern Utah for a trio of matches. The Bobcats blew out Desert Hills by a 4-0 scoreline on Thursday, and then earned a 1-0 win over Snow Canyon on Friday.
Sky View’s road trip will conclude with a Saturday showdown against Pine View, which lost to Ridgeline in the semifinals of the 4A state tourney a year ago.
The Bobcats (2-0) netted three of their four goals after halftime against Desert Hills (0-2). Macy Hellstern and Laney Gibbons each contributed with one goal and an assist for the Bobcats, who also got goals from Shyanne Stokes and Macy Sickler.
Jocee Chadwick was also credited with an assist for Sky View, while Grace Grover recorded the shutout in goal.
Goals were much harder to come by Friday, but Kortnee Lamb was able to score off a Gibbons corner kick with about 10 minutes remaining in the game. Jada Westover was Sky View’s goalkeeper against Snow Canyon.
OTHER MATCHES
Mountain Crest improved to 2-0 with a 4-3 victory over Box Elder on Thursday in Brigham City. The Mustangs raced out to a 3-0 halftime lead. The Bees (0-2) scored their final goal with about 30 second remaining in the second stanza.
Baylie Baldwin led the offensive charge for Mountain Crest with a goal and an assist. Sadie Coggins, Lexie Coggins and Amelia Zilles also converted on shots for the Mustangs, while Brynleigh Ritchie assisted on Baldwin’s goal.
The Mustangs opened their season with a 2-0 win at Clearfield on Tuesday.
Bear River was also in action Thursday and tested visiting Morgan by falling by a 2-1 scoreline. The Trojans are the reigning 3A state champions. Gracie Meeds scored in the second half for the Bears (0-2).
Logan is the only Region 11 side yet to play a match. That will change Saturday when the Grizzlies travel to 6A Fremont for a scheduled 11 a.m. opening kickoff.