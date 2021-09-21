MILLVILLE — With the Bob Firman Invitational in Boise, Idaho, getting canceled, many cross country teams were left trying to find a meet this week.
A trio of valley teams decided to get together and run Tuesday. Ridgeline hosted Green Canyon and Mountain Crest on a cool, but sunny day.
With the Region 11 championship a month away, valley teams are trying to be prepared to peak at the right time and be as healthy as possible. Several schools were not at 100 percent Tuesday, but getting out and running was welcomed.
“Everybody always has to deal with some injuries, but we are working through them,” said Mountain Crest’s Abi Case, who won the girls race in 19 minutes, 58 seconds. “I’m really excited for region. It’s going to be very competitive this year.”
In the girls race, the hosts ran away with the win. The Riverhawks had their top five runners — who count toward the team score — all finish among the top nine Tuesday. Ridgeline finished with 25 points to easily beat Green Canyon (45) and Mountain Crest (60).
“We lost some really good seniors from last year, but we still have some really good runners,” said Ridgeline’s Lexi Patrick, who came in second with a time of 19:59. “... Hopefully, everyone can keep improving. We have a fight every time for the sixth and seventh runner for varsity.”
The boys race was super competitive for the team win between the Riverhawks and Wolves. Green Canyon packed just a little bit better to edge Ridgeline, 30 to 34. Mountain Crest was third at 62.
“Our team has been doing good,” said Riverhawk sophomore Tate Hickman, who won the race by four seconds with a time of 16:34. “This region is going to be tight because there are a lot of good teams. ... We have some time to get more practice in and be ready.”
Hickman’s time was a personal best in the 5K distance. The sophomore was also just three seconds off the course record held by former Riverhawk Quin Wright.
The team title came down to Trent Strong and Drew Strong. The pair or Wolves were able to make a kick at the end and pass a few Riverhawks, which made the difference in the team title. More than halfway through the race Ridgeline had seven of the top 11 runners. Trent Strong and Drew Strong finished eighth and 10th, respectively.
Green Canyon was led by Dylan Chambers who finished third at 16:45. Right behind him were teammates Jackson Monz (17:05) and Clark Campbell (17:45) in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Early on in the boys race it became a four-person race. Mountain Crest’s Hyrum Staffanson, Hickman, Chambers and Monz separated from the rest of the runners. Monz slipped back with a mile to go.
“I just wanted to stick with them (leaders) and see what I could do, because they are amazing runners,” said Staffanson, who finished second with a time of 16:38. “I like racing with them.”
When the top three runners came onto the track with 300 meters to go, Hickman had surged ahead. He stayed there to the finish.
“There were some fast kids keeping up with me for the first two miles,” Hickman said. “I was thinking I was going to get beat. I kicked in my extra gear and made it to the finish. ... Mile two is the hardest mile. I pushed through there and just kicked it in.”
Staffanson felt like the start was fast, but the junior was determined to stay with the front runners.
“I knew I just had to stick with them,” Staffanson said.
In the girls race, the pack stayed together longer than expected. Eventually, Case, Patrick and Ridgeline’s Sydnee Walton picked up the pace. Neither Case nor Patrick really wanted to be out in front Tuesday.
“It was an interesting race today,” Case said. “Everybody was trying something new and it threw me off a little bit, but it was fun. It was the funnest race I’ve had in a while. Me and Lexi were chatting up a storm the whole time. It was great.”
“I tried a new strategy today,” Patrick said. “I like to kick off and get as much distance as I can over the first two miles, while Abi likes to hang back and come on strong and pick me off. This time I was trying to stay with her and reverse the roles. It ended up not working as well as I had hoped.”
Patrick made a move with less than a mile on a downhill portion of the course near the end and got a little separation. However, when they reached the track for the final push, Case was right on Patrick’s heels. With 100 meters to go, Case made her move and held on to edge Patrick.
“I’m better on grass, pavement and hills, but I do love the track,” Patrick said. “I was hoping to hold her off on the curve, but I stepped too far on the inside, which gave her the opportunity to come around. She finished really great.”
Case knew she had to pick it up if she was going to have any chance of getting around Patrick.
“When you get to the track, you know you have to push now,” Case said. “I practice my kick and feel I have a decent kick. ... It was a challenging race, because you just didn’t know when to make a move.”
Walton was seven seconds off the winning time in 20:06, followed by teammate Brynlee Brown (20:19) in fourth. A pair of Wolves were fifth and sixth in Hadlie Ballard (20:47) and Katie Latvakosi (20:48).