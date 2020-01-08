Ridgeline’s final tune-up before Thursday’s Region 11 showdown with Green Canyon was a memorable one.
That’s because the Riverhawks sparkled in the fourth quarter en route to a big 38-33 road victory over 5A Farmington in a non-region girls basketball game on Tuesday. The Riverhawks (8-4) outscored the Phoenix (9-2) 14-6 in the final quarter.
“Farmington is a good team that is very well-coached,” Ridgeline head coach Ainsli Jenks said. “We feel good about coming away with a win. We won as a team. The girls worked hard defensively and we were able to create some turnovers and limit second-chance opportunities. Offensively, we took pretty good shots throughout the game, but struggled to make a high percentage until the fourth quarter.”
Ridgeline limited Farmington to six or seven points in three of the four quarters. It was a season-low scoring tally for the Phoenix by nine points. Additionally, the Riverhawks have held their last four opponents to 42 points or fewer.
Brayli Jenks knocked down four 3-pointers and netted 14 points for the Riverhawks, who have won eight of their last nine games. The point guard also chipped in with six assists and three steals.
Haley Anderson contributed with 14 points and five steals for the Riverhawks, who racked up 16 steals as a team.
Meanwhile, Wednesday night was a memorable one for West Side, which beat a good Aberdeen team on the road, 58-53, for its first win of the season. The Tigers (10-5, 1-2) had won five of their past six contests.
West Side (1-12, 1-2) outscored Aberdeen 14-6 in the third quarter and then held on in the fourth. The consistent Pirates scored 14 or 15 points in every quarter.
Kajsia Fuller netted 18 of her team-high 24 points in the middle two quarter for the Pirates, who got 13 points from Jocie Phillips.
“Girls played so hard and well,” WS head coach Bob Sorensen said. “Jocie took control right from the start. Kajsia was amazing. Our effort was the best all season, with everyone contributing with rebounds, steals and scoring.”
PREP BOYS HOOPS
Preston outscored Canyon Ridge 38-20 in the first half, including 19-6 in the first quarter, and never looked back on its way to a 68-51 road win on Tuesday. The Indians (11-1, 5-0 district) have won seven straight games — all by at least 17 points — since suffering their lone loss of the season against Middleton.
“A good start on the road is always key,” Preston head coach Tyler Jones told The Idaho State Journal. “We played pretty good defensively in the first half.”
Four Preston players scored in double figures against Canyon Ridge (5-6, 2-4). Cole Harris led the way with 15 points, followed by Garrett Ward (14), Ty Hyde (11) and Scott Dunn (11).
Preston is ranked No. 1 in the most recent 4A coaches and media polls.
Meanwhile, it was a rough Tuesday night for Mountain Crest, which was thumped on the road by a good Box Elder team, 88-40. The Bees (8-3) have also defeated Green Canyon, Bear River and Logan this season.
Ten Mustangs scored at least one point, but nobody more than seven. Nick Lefevre finished with a team-best seven points for Mountain Crest (1-9), while Marshall Nethercott and Tanner Bone netted six apiece.
Ten players dented the scoreboard for Box Elder, which poured in 29 points in the second quarter and 30 in the fourth. The Bees have amassed at least 87 points in three games this winter.
MOST RECENT RPI
Defending state champion Sky View is still ranked first in the most recent 4A boys basketball RPI. The RPIs of the other Region 11 teams are Bear River (fifth), Ridgeline (ninth), Green Canyon (10th), Logan (15th) and Mountain Crest (21st).
On the girls side, the Riverhawks, Grizzlies and Wolves are all currently in the top six. Ridgeline leads the way at No. 3, followed by Logan (fifth), Green Canyon (sixth), Bear River (11th), Mountain Crest (13th) and Sky View (14th).