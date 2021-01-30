Editor's note: Separate and more comprehensive boys and girls swimming stories from the Region 11 Championships will run in Tuesday's edition of the Herald Journal.
It came down to the wire between two of the best high school swimming programs at the 4A level.
The Ridgeline girls had their breakthrough as they held off defending champion Sky View by 11 points, 310 to 299, to capture their first ever region title since moving up a classification. Meanwhile, the Bobcats boys withstood a strong challenge from the Riverhawks and defended their title with 301 points to Ridgeline's 288.
The meet took place Saturday at Mountain Crest's Stang Aquatic Center.
"We had a great day," RHS head coach Taryn McEuen said. "We broke team records and raced well together as a team. The competition is always difficult and this year it seemed especially hard. My team just did not give up. We wanted to take points as much as possible. We are ready for a fast state (meet)."
"To be able to defend the boys title was what we worked for all season," SV head coach Marcus Singleton said. "We had so many awesome swims today on both the girls and boys sides. It was a great day to be a Bobcat. Our focus will now be geared towards state."
For the second straight year, the Green Canyon girls finished third at region as the Lady Wolves racked up 214 points. Mountain Crest was fourth (122), followed by Logan (109) and Bear River (98).
The Mustangs had enough star power to edge the Wolves for third place in the boys competition, 194-172. Rounding out the field were the Grizzlies (106) and Bears (91).
The Sky View boys were led by Jaxon Tueller, Jackson DuBose and Tavin Dubon, who all secured a top three position in both of their individual events. Tueller reigned supreme in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke with times of 1 minute, 50.93 seconds and 54.97, respectively. DuBose claimed a gold medal in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.81) and a silver in the 200 IM (2:07.60), while Dubon was second in the 100 back (57.53) and third in the 100 butterfly (56.41).
Sky View had just enough depth to hold off the Anthony Caliendo-led Riverhawks. Caliendo powered his way to first place in the 50 free (22.13) and 100 free (48.48), and anchored Ridgeline's 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to victory. The Riverhawks won all three of the boys relay races.
Two other local boys who shined were Logan's Spencer Bernhardt and Mountain Crest's Jake Blake. Bernhardt powered his way to a title in the 200 IM (2:07.23) and was the runner-up in the 100 breast (1:02.99), while Black bested his competition in the 500 free (5:09) and posted the second-fastest time in the 200 free (1:54.40).
Mountain Crest's Zach Roundy and Jaden Norman also finished in the top four in both of their individual swims, as did Green Canyon's Stephen Bunnell. Roundy placed second in the 500 free (5:17) and third in the 200 IM (2:08.41), Norman was second in the 100 free (52.42) and fourth in the 50 free (23.88), and Bunnell finished third in the 100 back (57.67) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:08.82).
Another athlete who fared very well on the boys side was Green Canyon's Tyson Farnsworth, who touched the wall first in the 100 fly with his time of 55.52 to edge Ridgeline's Isaac Sorensen, who clocked in at 55.76. Farnsworth was also the silver medalist in the 50 free (23.01).
There were an impressive 14 girls who secured a top four position on the podium in both of their individual races. Ridgeline's Carly Eubanks and Green Canyon's Kaylee Coats were able to win both of their individual events, plus anchor at least one relay team to victory.
Eubanks was triumphant in the 200 free (1:59.07) and 100 free (54.65), and powered Ridgeline's 200 and 400 relay foursomes to victory. Coats beat all comers in the 50 free (25.51) and 500 free (5:28), and anchored Green Canyon's 200 medley relays squad to a come-from-behind win.
Sky View had six seven athletes who accumulated a bunch of points, and three of them won an event and placed second in another. Jenna Gibbons claimed the title in the 100 breast (1:08.05) and was the runner-up in the 100 fly (1:03.58), Allison Dean touched the wall with the top time in the 100 back (1:01.70) and was the silver medalist in the 200 free (2:04.80), and Allie Schwartz emerged victorious in the 200 IM (2:16.97) and beat everyone but Gibbons in the 100 breast (1:10.80).
Other competitors who showed their mettle for the Lady Bobcats were Lauren Bassett, Keira Mannewitz, Sarah Olsen and Ellie Legler. Bassett was the bronze medalist in the 500 free (5:42) and 200 free (2:06.38), Olsen placed second in the 500 free (5:34) and fourth in the 200 IM (2:22.03), and Mannewitz and Legler finished fourth in both of their individual races ‑‑‑ Legler in the 500 free (5:45) and 200 free (2:08.57), and Mannewitz in the 50 free (27.10) and 100 free (59.77).
In addition to Coats, the Lady Wolves received strong performances from Rylie Corry, Mia Huebner and Abbey Erickson. Corry was crowned the champion in the 100 fly (1:03.17) and outswam everyone except Coats in the 50 free (26.26), Huebner was the bronze medalist in the 200 IM (2:19.77) and 100 breast (1:10.87), and Erickson was the runner-up in the 100 free (58.94) and placed fourth in the 100 back (1:05.37).
Meanwhile, Eubanks received plenty of help in propelling the Lady Riverhawks to victory. For starters, Hailey Rigby earned a silver medal in the 200 IM (2:17.54) and a bronze in the 100 fly (1:04.36), and fellow Ridgeline teammate Madi Cook swam her way to the No. 3 position on the podium in the 100 free (59.47) and 50 free (26.76).
In addition to the aforementioned swimmers, other local competitors who placed in the top three in an individual race were Ridgeline's Navie Powell in the 100 back (third, 1:05.33), Luke Eubanks in the 200 free (third, 1:55.69), Cole Dustin in the 50 free (third, 23.79), Sam Dayton in the 100 free (third, 52.68) and Joe Tenny in the 100 breast (third, 1:03.12), and Sky View's Ben Walters in the 500 free (third, 5:18).