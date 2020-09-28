Back-to-back wins over Mountain Crest and Bear River put Logan in contention for a Region 11 championship, but those hopes likely came to a screeching halt last Friday.
Ridgeline continues to prove it is a legitimate 4A state title contender as the Riverhawks bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to defending champion Sky View by rolling past the Grizzlies 52-22. Ridgeline (5-1 overall, 2-1 region) soared out to a 45-0 lead pretty early in the third quarter.
The seventh week of the Utah high school football season — from a Cache Valley standpoint — was also highlighted by Sky View’s 19th straight victory and a heart-stopping win by Green Canyon. Meanwhile, West Side extended its winning streak to 15, while Preston hung tough with Idaho 4A power Blackfoot, but was ultimately undone by four interceptions.
It was a balanced team effort for Ridgeline, which got four touchdowns from Jaden Harris — three on the ground — 162 yards rushing and a TD from Noah White, 99 yards receiving from Strat Simmons and 272 yards passing from Kaden Cox. Simmons hauled in two of Cox’s three scoring passes.
The explosive offensive performance was powered by a strong showing from Ridgeline’s offensive line.
“The last couple of weeks they (offensive line) have really started to play well together,” said RHS head coach Travis Cox, whose team celebrated Homecoming and Senior Night. “Every good football team, it starts with that front line. They are playing really well in both the run and pass game. They broke the game open tonight.”
The Riverhawks also fared well defensively as they got interceptions from Harris, Simmons and Evan Webb. Harris led the way with five tackles.
Ridgeline’s Carter Murdock continues to showcase his range as a kicker as he booted a 47-yard field goal.
The Grizzlies (3-4, 0-1) scored all of their points in the second half. Jaelin Hoth found the end zone on a short run in the third quarter, and Kody Kirk connected with Gage Jenson and Jaylen Sargent on TD passes in the fourth.
Kirk ended up throwing for 232 yards — 103 of them to Sargent. Matthew Mason gained 76 yards on the ground, finished with a game-high 14 tackles and forced a fumble. Logan also got a combined 17 tackles from Jacob Teget and Sargent.
The Bobcats (7-0, 3-0) also celebrated its Homecoming by dispatching of an intra-valley rival. Mountain Crest (1-6, 0-3) held Sky View scoreless in the middle two quarters, but the hosts were able to pull away for a 29-0 triumph with fourth-quarter runs to paydirt by quarterback Kason Carlsen.
“Mountain Crest is a really, really good defensive team,” SV head coach Christopher Howell said. “We knew the type of fight that we were in for and its high school football. Those are rivalry games.”
Carlsen, who finished with 153 yards passing and 98 of his team’s 128 rushing yards, threw first-quarter touchdowns passes to Samuel Thatcher and Walter Collins. The pass to Collins was tipped and nearly picked off.
It was another impressive defensive performance by the Bobcats, who recorded their eighth shutout during their aforementioned winning streak. Sky View has held its last five opponents to 14 points or fewer. Hunter Lewis and Collins teamed up for 15 tackles and 2.0 sacks.
The Mustangs got INTs from Terrell Lee and Nick LeFevre, and limited the Bobcats to fewer than 300 yards of total offense.
For the second time in as many weeks and the third time this season, Green Canyon was able to prevail in thrilling fashion. A 4-yard TD pass from Jake Lundin to Caden Stuart with eight seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, followed by the subsequent successful extra point from Porter Cragun, lifted the Wolves past host Bear River, 27-26.
It was Lundin’s fourth touchdown pass of the evening, and the senior signal caller racked up 303 yards through the air and 63 yards on the ground. Lundin’s first three scoring tosses went to Jaxon Curtis, who amassed 145 yards on those trio of receptions.
Both teams found paydirt on their two fourth-quarter possessions in a game that featured seven lead changes. The Wolves were able to emerge victorious despite allowing 226 yards rushing and a pair of TDs to Bear River standout tailback Kace Jones.
“Well, it’s super gratifying,” said GC head coach Craig Anhder, whose team got seven receptions from tight end Kyle Baker. “That Bear River team is a very, very good team. Their running back, No. 7 (Kace Jones), he played both ways and that kid is amazing, a great athlete. We’ve got a lot of respect for him. But our kids hung in there. They kept playing, they kept their heads up. There were times we really struggled, but overall our kids just kept getting after it and, because of that, they were able to get the win.”
Curtis also shined defensively as he paced his team in tackles (eight). McKade Hellstern and Jacob Regen chipped in with seven tackles apiece for the Wolves, who got a huge forced fumble from Aiden Merrill and a game-clinching INT from Carter Compton.
The Bears (3-4, 0-3) have lost their three region contests by a combined 11 points.
Missed opportunities prevented West Side from pulling away from Bear Lake on the road, but a short scoring scamper by Cristian Plancarte in the second quarter lifted the Pirates to a 7-0 victory over their district rivals.
The Pirates (5-0, 1-0) advanced the pigskin inside the red zone on five other occasions, but were unable to capitalize on any of them. A big reason why West Side struggled to capitalize is it was whistled for 105 yards on 13 penalties.
“I’m not sure how I feel right now,” WS head coach Tyson Moser said. “I’m happy with how our kids played, but I’m sure not happy with the outcome of the game. Not happy with the performance … I’m kind of mixed emotions. I’m extremely frustrated, but I’m not that frustrated with our kids.”
Once again, the Pirates played lights out defensively as they held the Bears (2-3, 0-1) to a paltry 136 total yards. Bear Lake never crossed West Side’s 40-yard line. It was the Pirates’ third shutout of the season, and they only allowed six points in each of their other two games.
Blaize Brown picked off a pair of passes for the West Side defense — one in spectacular fashion — and Bryler Shurtliff also had an INT. Cage Brokens paced the Pirates with 59 rushing yards, while Shurtliff contributed with a team-best 54 receiving yards.
Preston (2-2) jumped out to a 7-0 lead on the road against defending 4A state runner-up Blackfoot (4-1), and only trailed 21-14 midway through the third quarter. With the exception of three big plays — touchdowns of 82, 40 and 63 yards — the Indians fared well defensively against the Broncos, who ultimately pulled away for a 35-14 win.
“I think the kids came in, just where they’re young, I think they were a little apprehensive of what they could do,” PHS head coach Eric Thorson said. “... But (this game) did give us insight of where we could be if we clean up a few things. I don’t think it’s one glaring problem, I think it’s just a detail here and there across the board. Every player needs to shore up one little thing and that game could have changed quite a bit.”
Cole Harris and Emery Thorson both snared lengthy scoring receptions for Preston, which got 170 yards passing from Brecker Knapp, 96 yards receiving from Harris and a combined 77 yards rushing from Tait Rawlings and Knapp.
Charles Iverson led Preston with 12 tackles and also recovered a fumble. Harris contributed with 10 tackles and a sack, while Rawlings and Rhett Larson teamed up for 17 tackles. Rawlings also forced a fumble for Preston, which was coming off a bye week.