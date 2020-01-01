It wasn’t easy, but the Riverhawks managed to keep their winning streak intact.
Ridgeline’s boys basketball team made it seven straight victories by holding off Star Valley (Wyoming), 54-51, on the third and final day of the Juan Diego-hosted Eagle Holiday Shootout on Tuesday in Draper.
The Braves rallied to make things interesting in the second half, but the Riverhawks (7-4) held on, powered by a 22-point performance by Kaden Cox. Kyler Hansen and Peyton Knowles combined for 22 points for Ridgeline.
“Yeah, (Star Valley) played us really tough and made a bunch of difficult shots,” Ridgeline head coach Kyle Day said. “We had to adjust to their intensity. But Cox and Hansen hit nine more threes between them and the boys made enough plays down the stretch. Peyton Knowles blocked two potential game-tying threes on their final two possessions.”
The Riverhawks had won their previous three games by a combined 69 points. Cox scored nine of Ridgeline’s 14 points in the third quarter.
Star Valley has also played Green Canyon, Mountain Crest and Preston during the 2019-20 campaign.
Logan was also in action Tuesday and bounced back from last Saturday’s poor performance against Preston. The Grizzlies (3-8) outscored Ogden in each of the first three quarters en route to a 61-52 road win.
Jadin Penigar netted eight in his team-high 16 points in the third quarter for Logan, which enjoyed a balanced offensive effort. Isaac Tuft finished with 11 points for the Grizzlies, Oliver Hashimoto and Hayden Woolley netted nine apiece, and Ace Kennington added eight.
“We played really well for three quarters, building a 20-point lead in the third,” Logan head coach Logan Brown said. “Had a little letdown in the fourth, but still found a way to win. I was happy to see our kids move the ball the way they did. We played great team basketball.”
PREP GIRLS HOOPS
Sky View had the daunting task of squaring off against 5A power Farmington on the road. The Bobcats only trailed by six points (27-21) at halftime, but the Phoenix (8-1) took control by winning the third quarter by a 13-4 margin, and breezed to a 56-35 victory.
Terra Russ led the Bobcats (4-7) with eight points, while Macy Hellstern and Melanie Hiatt combined for 13.
Abigail Ferrell recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists for Farmington, which handed Green Canyon its only loss of the season in an overtime thriller a couple of weeks ago.