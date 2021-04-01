MILLVILLE ‑‑‑ It was a historic night for one Cache Valley high school girls lacrosse program and the culmination of a gratifying week for another.
Ridgeline built on Tuesday's nailbiting victory over Mountain Crest by dispatching of Logan, 18-2, on Thursday night. Meanwhile, it was the first-ever game for the Grizzlies, who have never even fielded a club team in past years.
"Oh, it's been so fun," Ridgeline sophomore middie Ellie Goins said of going 2-0 against intra-valley rivals this week. "I have loved getting to know my team better and just working together and improving since the beginning of the season. We've already seen a lot of progress and it's really nice."
The Riverhawks (5-1, 2-0 Region 11) outshot the Grizzlies (0-1, 0-1) by a 29-6 margin en route to taking a 11-1 halftime lead. Indeed, the more established program asserted itself right from the get-go, but the Grizzlies never lost their enthusiasm throughout the game and celebrated after the final whistle.
"I'd like to say thanks to Logan," RHS head coach Aaron Quiggle said. "I'm excited to see them have a team and have this many girls that are excited about lacrosse and want to grow the sport."
"It's huge for any girl that's ever wanted to play a sport, it's huge for Logan," LHS head coach Brittany Russon said. "When I played seven years ago (while at Mountain Crest), even more, we had one girl that played on the Cache Valley girls lacrosse team and I think it just represents how much lacrosse is growing in the valley."
The first shot in Logan's history was taken by Izzy Wappet at the 19:25 mark of the opening half. The first goal came 10 minutes later on a nice spin move and shot by talented swimmer Zsofi Ugray. Logan's second goal was netted by Marisol Conterais seven minutes into the second half.
As for Quiggle and the Riverhawks, they were a bit relieved to pull away in the early going. Ridgeline has won three games by one goal this season and another by two.
"They've been working hard, putting in the time and they listen really well and adjust when I ask them to do things," Quiggle said. "But so far, they've been resilient. This is the first game we've won by more than one or two goals, so it's nice to get one of these wins under our belt."
Goins had a big opening first half for the Riverhawks as she scored five of her game-high seven goals. MJ Topham also recorded a hat trick before halftime for the hosts and finished with four goals.
And while the Riverhawks accumulated 11 goals in the opening half, they also misfired on a handful of shots, plus Logan goalie Anna Trevizio made an impressive 10 saves, including four on Ridgeline penalty shots.
"She's never played before," Russon said of her netminder. "This is her first time ever playing goalie and she was really nervous coming in, and she showed up today. She definitely put her best foot forward, for sure."
Ridgeline goalie Kylee Anderson also showcased her skills by snaring all three Logan penalty shots in the second half.
"Oh yeah, it was huge for her confidence," Quiggle said. "Kylee's solid. She's an awesome goalie and a big team defensive leader, and so for her to eat those up ... was big for her confidence and our team's."
Ridgeline only converted on 2 of 7 penalty shots on the first half, but buried all four of them after halftime. The Riverhawks were very efficient offensively in the second stanza as they were successful on seven of their 10 shots.
Mady Nelson scored once in each half for the Riverhawks, who got one goal apiece from Brooklyn McBride, Alivia Jackson, Aylnn Crawford, Aydan Johnson and Belle Quiggle, who scored in spectacular fashion.
OTHER GAMES
Green Canyon earned a big 10-7 victory over visiting Sky View in the first-ever showdown between the two schools, while Bear River pulled away for a 17-9 triumph over host Mountain Crest.
The Wolves (2-0, 1-0) hadn't played since dispatching of East 9-6 on March 11, but shook off the rust and handed the Bobcats (2-1, 0-1) their first loss of the season. Lauren Harris exploded for six goals for Green Canyon, and Janessa Grover netted the other four.
"We as coaches are just really proud of our team tonight and it's great to be able to see them continue to grow together as individual players and as a team," GC head coach Erika Loftin said.
Mountain Crest only trailed undefeated Bear River 9-7 at the half, but the Bears won the second half by an 8-2 scoreline. Nevertheless, the Mustangs (1-5, 0-2) are the first team the Bears (5-0, 1-0) haven't defeated by double digits this spring.
Kamrie Wilkinson and Madi Henrie each found the back of the net three times for Mountain Crest. Sophie Keller, Aisha Porter and Taryn Durham also scored for the Mustangs, while Durham was credited with an assist, as were Wilkinson and Emmalee Leishman.
SOFTBALL
Preston split a doubleheader on the road against Skyline, while Mountain Crest lost on the road to 6A Fremont, 7-3.
Preston (3-3) knocked the stuffing out our of the ball in its opener against Skyline. The Indians racked up a whopping 26 hits in their 18-6 victory in six innings.
Preston finished with an impressive nine doubles, one triple and two home runs ‑‑‑ two-run shots by Megan Johnson and Rorie Hansen. Hansen, Johnson and Vanessa Griffeth all contributed with five hits for Preston, with Hansen also doubling twice, driving in five runs and scoring five more. Griffeth doubled twice and tripled, and Johnson chipped in with four RBIs and three runs.
Shandee Parker came through with three hits for Preston, which got two base knocks apiece from Kendall Keller, Dru Despain and Jaycee Larson, who also added a pair of RBIs and runs. Keller and Larson both doubled.
Keller went the distance in the circle, scattered nine hits, struck out nine and issued five free passes.
Preston and Skyline each finished with 12 hits in the nightcap, but the Indians stranded five more baserunners than the Grizzlies and lost 9-5.
Griffeth paced Preston's offensive attack with three hits and two RBIs, while Parker chipped in with three hits and Charly Bair with a pair of hits and RBIs. Parker doubled twice, as did Griffeth, who belted five extra base knocks in the twinbill.
"We hit really well today," PHS head coach Larry Morrison said. "We are a very strong offensive team. We have a lot of power and can hit it out (of the park), but also can hit a lot of base hits. The girls came together as a team today and were united. It was awesome. We played great defense (no errors in either game). I was extremely proud of all the girls and this team."
Meanwhile, Mountain Crest (5-2) outhit Fremont (8-2) by a 10-7 margin, but the Mustangs stranded nine to the Silverwolves' three. Brooklyn Clark, Emma Child and Kennedy Peapealalo all contributed with two hits for the Mustangs, and Peapealalo drove in two runs.
Fremont plated all seven of its runs on a pair of homers.