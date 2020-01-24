MILLVILLE — Ridgeline’s boys basketball team cruised to another home victory Friday night, this time 69-40 against Region 11 foe Logan High.
The Riverhawks displayed three of their strongest assets in the opening period: their ability to find the best-possible shot, make those shots and play suffocating, intelligent defense. The first six shots Ridgeline took, they made, all facilitated by unselfish passing. Forward Jacob Salvesen was the beneficiary of a handful of these, making two 3-pointers and scoring nine points en route to a 25-point quarter from the team.
On the other side of the court, Ridgeline asserted itself in the first two possessions of play, swatting both of Logan’s attempts at the rim. The Grizzlies were forced to head back down the court empty-handed, thanks to forward Peyton Knowles’ shot-blocking prowess.
It’s not uncommon for Ridgeline (11-6, 4-1) to rely on its defense, and by the end of the period, it had limited Logan (6-11, 2-3) to just seven points.
“Our focus tonight coming in was incredible,” RHS head coach Kyle Day said. “To go at the end of one up 25-7 and we made some shots and that helped, but really, again it all started with the defense.”
All good things must come to an end, though, and Ridgeline missed its first four shots of the second quarter, partially thanks to a defensive adjustment from the Grizzlies. Logan switched to a press and that slowed the game down, allowing the Grizzlies to dictate the tempo a little more. Unfortunately for them, shots were not falling, and Ridgeline’s defense held strong.
It should be seen as a positive that the Grizzlies let up just 10 points in the second quarter after such an explosive opening period, but they scored just five points themselves and still went into the halftime break down 35-12.
If there is one thing Logan has in abundance, it’s fight. Down by 23 points, the Grizzlies could have crawled back to their den to continue hibernating, but instead they came out and put up 15 points in the third quarter. It was a momentary stalemate, though, as Ridgeline scored 15 in the quarter as well.
While Logan didn’t roll over in the fourth, the game got out of hand again, thanks to Ridgeline finding what it had left in the first period. Leading scorer Kaden Cox was mostly quiet in the first half, a testament to the type of defense Logan ran to keep him from going off yet again. Instead, Cox was patient.
“You know, they tried to take Kaden (Cox) away all game, but at the beginning of the game for sure, face-guarding him,” Day said. “There kids did a good job, but Kaden let it come to him and everyone else stepped up and made big plays.”
Cox ended the game with 18 points, most of which were scored in the final 10 minutes. He was one of four Riverhawks to score in double figures, along with Salvesen (11), Jackson Baker (11) and Chase Hall (14). All together, Ridgeline shot a remarkable 18 of 20 from inside the 3-point line and a solid 7 of 16 beyond the arc.
By the midway point of the final period, Ridgeline was up by as many as 30 points, which is the typical que to bring in the second-string to finish out the night — which Ridgeline gladly did. But there was just one player the fans were calling for by name. As cheers of ‘we want Bruce’ rang down from the student section, Day was obliged to give the fans what they wanted.
“Bruce (McConkie) is an incredible kid. He’s on student government here. He really is just an incredible kid,” Day said. “On top of that, he works so hard. In other situations where we don’t have a Peyton Knowles, where we don’t have a Kaleb Smullin that moved in from Northridge to help us out off the bench, he’s probably getting more minutes, a lot more minutes.”
Ethan Davis led the Grizzlies with 13 points, while Isaac Larsen and Jadin Penigar added seven apiece.
BOBCATS 66, MUSTANGS 33
Sky View (14-2, 5-0) dominated the middle two quarters, outscoring Mountain Crest 39-11 en route to a 66-33 road victory. The Bobcats, who limited the Mustangs (1-14, 0-5) to 17 points in the first three quarters, extended their winning streak to nine.
Ten different Bobcats scored at least two points. Mason Falslev finished with a game-high 16 points, Caden Penrose netted 11, Jackson Schumann 10 and Kasen Carlsen eight.
“Kids played very hard and were focused on defense,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “Proud of how we are improving each game defensively. They shared the ball on offense, with six different players making threes. ... The team is really buying in and having fun.”
Conner Willie and Nate Udy led the Mustangs with six points apiece. Mountain Crest scored all but nine of its points on shots from beyond the arc.
WOLVES 63, BEARS 62
The other Region 11 game was a thriller as Green Canyon (9-8, 2-3) rallied past Bear River (11-6, 2-3) for a big road win. Cade DeBoard buried a 3-pointer with 11.6 seconds remaining in the contest to pull the Wolves within one point, the Bears missed the front end of a one-and-one, and Green Canyon guard McKay Yorgason knifed through the Bear River defense for a game-winning layup at the buzzer.
Yorgason poured in a game-best 24 points, Cole DeBoard added 12 and Carter Maughan nine. Cade DeBoard and Caleb Robison combined for 16 points for Green Canyon, which was swept by Bear River last season.
“I’m really happy for the guys tonight,” GC head coach Dan McClure said. “They battled some adversity, but continued to fight. We’re hoping this type of win will now springboard us into the second half of region.”
Ren Fonnesbeck paced the Bears with 17 points, while Mark Huber contributed with 15.
INDIANS 70, TIGERS 23
Visiting Jerome was no match for a red-hot Preston team, which extended its winning streak to 11. The Indians (15-1, 9-0) have won 10 of those games by 17 or more points, and they led by more than 50 points a few times in the fourth quarter against the Tigers (3-12, 1-7).
Ty Hyde netted 19 points for Preston, which got 11 points from Scott Dunn, 10 from Gabe Hammons and eight each from Luke Smellie and Cooper Hobson. The Indians knocked down 15 of 22 shots from 2-point range, 7 of 15 3-balls and 17 of 20 shots from the free throw line.
Preston racked up at least 20 points in each of the first three quarters. No Jerome player scored more than six points.
EAGLES 65, PIRATES 61
West Side (11-3) jumped out to a 17-10 lead on the road against Marsh Valley, but the Eagles (8-6) outscored the Pirates 34-23 over the middle two quarters and held on avenge a loss to their rivals last month.
Bryler Shurtliff was one of three West Side players who scored in double figures. The sophomore finished with 19 points, Ryan Beckstead chipped in with 14 and Isaac Frankman with 11. Blaize Brown added nine points for the Pirates, who had their 10-game winning streak snapped.
“Had a bad third quarter,” WS head coach Tyler Brown said. “Too many turnovers. Give Marsh Valley credit. They played hard and executed better than we did.”
PREP GIRLS HOOPS
Preston (14-5, 8-3) rolled past Pocatello (2-16, 2-11) for the second time this season, this time by a 50-21 margin on the road. Preston won the second quarter by a whopping 21-1 margin to take control for good.
The Gate City Indians had no answer for Cassee Pugmire and Kylie Larsen. Pugmire contributed with 19 points, nine rebounds and four steals, while Larsen added 16 points and eight boards. Additionally, Larsen went 7 for 7 from the field for Preston, which got nine points from Mickayla Robertson.
“It started with our defense tonight,” Preston head coach Ryan Harris said. “The girls did a nice job of applying pressure early and then executing on offense. Despite being up 32-6 at halftime, we still came out and played a pretty good intense third quarter.”
No Pocatello player netted more than six points.
———
HJ sports writer Jason Turner contributed to this report