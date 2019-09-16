Ridgeline played host Monday at the Logan Golf & Country Club.
The Riverhawks were a bit greedy.
They accomplished something that hasn’t happened in a while in boys high school golf. They beat defending region champion Sky View. The Bobcats had not lost a region tournament in at least two years.
That’s not the case any longer.
With scores soaring Monday because of blustery conditions, Ridgeline had three players in the 70’s and one in the low 80’s. That was just right to pick up the win with a team score of 314.
“We’ve known from the summer that we have seven or eight guys that can shoot in the 70’s,” Ridgeline head coach Sam Lindley said. “We’ve just never put it all together all year. And we didn’t in the wind, but we had enough kids do it today.”
Not only did Sky View slid out of first, but had to share second place with Bear River. The Bears and Bobcats both had team scores of 320.
Rounding out the field was Logan (323), Mountain Crest (330) and Green Canyon (337). Bear River’s Jarett Giles was the medalist with a 1-over-par 72.
“What’s got me more excited is if you look at our jayvee scores, all of jayvee scores are in the 40’s playing on the back nine,” Lindley said. “Those are kids for the next few years, so we are very excited the direction Ridgeline golf is going.”
Leading the way for the Riverhawks was freshman Zach Skinner. He tied with two others for second place with a 3-over-par 74. Skinner had 15 pars and three bogeys during his round.
“I had a lot of pars,” Skinner said. “I started on a par-3, on No. 15 and got a good up and down for par. I shot even par on the back and three over on the front.”
How did the freshman deal with the wind?
“When it’s breezy, swing easy,” Skinner said with a smile. “That’s what you have to do. ... You just have to play smart. There were a lot of holes people were all over the place. You just have to try and hit it straight in the wind.”
Joining Skinner in scoring for the team was Jacob Mann and Scotty Jeppson, who tied for eighth with rounds of 79. Carson Denniston carded an 82 for the final counting score.
“It’s good to see those kids in the 70’s,” Lindley said. “And two of my best golfers shot 88 and 91 today in Beckham Johansen and Austin Pond. They normally shoot in the 70’s, so we could have gone lower. It was a great day to play in that wind and score like we did.”
“I was happy with how our team played with so many high scores,” Skinner said. “I’m happy for us. We overthrew the champs.”
Kleven tied with Skinner for second with a 74.
“It was really tough,” Kleven said. “That wind was blowing really hard. It seemed like every hole it would switch directions. Across the highway (holes 4, 5 and 6), it seemed to blow even harder. It is what it is.”
Kleven said “clubbing up” or not putting too much loft on the ball helped. Hitting it straight was the biggest key.
Kleven started his round with a bogey, but quickly responded with two birides and a par.
“I was fine being one under after four holes,” Kleven said. “I was fine with that. ... I struggled across the highway, but regained my composure. I finished really well on the back nine. It was a good finish for me.”
Only two Bobcats were in the 70’s Monday. Joining Kleven was fellow senior and defending region medalist Ryan Seamons, who tied for eighth with a 79. He had one rough hole that cost him big time.
Sky View had to count a an 83 from Braden Alder and a 84 from Logan Cromwell.
“We’re still sitting pretty good overall, so we will go into the next tournament feeling better and forget this one,” Kleven said. “Hopefully, there is not wind in the next tournament. We will be playing on our home course next.”
The third player to tie for second with a 74 was Logan’s Paul Miller. He said the wind didn’t bother him as he plays “a lot of low ball.” The junior began his round with back-to-back birdies.
“That was a really good start,” Miller said. “I finished the front nine one under. I made some putts and hit a lot of greens.”
The Grizzly was shaking his head and knowing he could have gone much lower He struggled on 16 and 17, near the end of his round.
“I three-putt tripled 16 and then four-putt doubled 17,” Miller said. “It wasn’t great. Last week I had nine three-putts, so I’ve really been working on the putting. ... So that was pretty good other than those two holes.”
He pared 18 to finish his round.
Also placing for Logan were Anthon Woolley (80, 11th place) and Max Leishman (81, tie 12th).
“I think we are really coming on as a team,” Miller said.
Mountain Crest had one of its better finishes as a team. Lance Fristrup continued his strong play and took fifth individually with a 76. Conner Leishman was right behind in sixth with a 77.
Green Canyon was led by Abe Olsen, who tied for 12th with a 81.
There is one region tournament left this Thursday at Birch Creek Golf Course. Next week is the two-day Region 11 championship.
“We are peaking at the right time,” Lindley said. “With Park City moving up a classification, they have been kind of the bully being the champ all the time, 4A is wide open. Sky View has an inside track with their two good scorers, but we are happy where we are at.”