The one-two punch of Peyton Knowles and Kaden Cox was far too much for Uintah to ultimately deal with.
Knowles dominated in the low post as he poured in a career-high 31 points, Cox chipped in with 26 points and Ridgeline’s boys basketball team rolled to a 78-53 victory over Uintah in the second round of the 4A state tournament on Friday night in Millville.
Up next for seventh-seeded Ridgeline (15-8) is a showdown against No. 2 Dixie (19-4) in the quarterfinals, which will be contested Monday at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield. Dixie easily dispatched of No. 15 Bear River, 80-49.
“I was really pleased with our focus and energy from the beginning of the game,” RHS head coach Kyle Day said. “Uintah battled all game and made some shots, but our guys executed offensively really well and took what was available to us. As a result, Peyton and Kaden were able to take advantage and have big games. We are really excited to move on to the quarterfinals and play a really good Dixie team.”
Knowles and Cox teamed up for 20 points in the first quarter as Ridgeline took a commanding 25-13 lead into the second quarter and never looked back. No. 10 Uintah (12-8) did get as close as 32-26 in the second quarter, but Ridgeline promptly responded with a 10-0 run to close out the quarter.
The Riverhawks led by double figures the entire second half and their advantage ballooned to 76-45 on a Jake Smith 3-pointer that capped off a 16-0 spurt. Ridgeline knocked down nine treys in the contest, including five by Cox.
Knowles converted on 12 field goal attempts in the game and most of them were from point-blank range as he dominated Uintah with his size and athleticism. The junior had four dunks, including a pair of ally-oops — one from Spencer Adams and the other from Chase Hall.
Hall finished with eight points for Ridgeline, which has won 11 of its last 12 games.
OTHER LOCAL BOYS TEAMS
Like Ridgeline, Sky View is headed to the 4A quarterfinals. The fifth-seeded Bobcats (16-5) outscored 12th-seeded Stansbury (13-9) 41-18 in the second half — 23-6 in the fourth quarter — to coast to a 71-49 victory.
Meanwhile, No. 9 Logan (14-7) lost in heartbreaking fashion to No. 8 Snow Canyon (16-7) in overtime, 67-65, while No. 11 Green Canyon (12-11) was eliminated by No. 6 Cedar (16-6) 65-45. The Grizzlies trailed by 18 points heading into the fourth quarter.
It was a balanced offensive performance from Sky View, which got 17 points from Jackson Schumann, 15 from Evan Hall, nine from Hayden Howell and eight from Titan Saxton.
“Tough hard-fought game,” SV head coach Kirk Hillyard said. “Had some great shots in the first half that did not fall, but had some fall in the second half. Kids defended well the second half, limited them to one shot, so we rebounded it a lot better the second half. Happy to move on in a one-and-done situation. Happy for the kids.”
Sky View will face No. 4 Desert Hills (19-4) on Monday at 9:30 a.m.
Logan appeared to be headed to a blowout loss against Snow Canyon, but came storming back with a 18-2 run to pare its deficit to 49-47 with 2:50 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jadin Penigar knocked down a 3-pointer in the final seconds to pull the Grizzlies even at 53-all and force OT. Oliver Hashimoto took a big charge for the visitors late in the quarter.
The Warriors scored the first seven points of overtime, but the Grizzlies battled back once again and got as close as 63-62 on an Isaac Tuft free throw with :42.9 left on the clock. Tuft and Penigar both misfired on 3-balls that would have pulled Logan even during the final 20 seconds of the game.
Penigar racked up 25 points for the Grizzlies, who got 10 from Will Jensen and eight for Ethan Davis.
“Heartbreaking loss, especially how much we had to fight back to send it to overtime,” LHS head coach Logan Brown said. “We have done that all year. We just came up short. We played with a lot of heart and never gave up. I’m proud to be their coach. It’s hard to put into words what this group has meant to me.”
Cedar outscored Green Canyon 25-8 in the second quarter to take control for good, although the Wolves played the Reds pretty evenly the rest of the game.
Jared Anderson paced Green Canyon with 14 points, while Brady Smith added 13.
“I loved the fight we showed tonight,” GC head coach Dan McClure said. “Cedar is a really, really good team. Our guys competed. They hit more shots than we did, but I am so proud of my guys. I wouldn’t want to go to battle with anyone else.”