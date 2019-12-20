The final Region 11 dual swimming meets of this decade were highlighted by four friendly rivals who share the same pool.
Here is a recap of two competitions, which took place Thursday:
MC vs. RHS
The Mustangs and Riverhawks split in a dual hosted by Ridgeline. Ridgeline’s girls improved to 3-0 in region meets with a 104-64 victory, while the Mountain Crest boys prevailed, 90-79.
The Lady Riverhawks were led by Savannah Christensen and Carly Eubanks, who won both of their individual events, as did teammate Anthony Caliendo. Christensen reigned supreme in the 200-yard freestyle (2:08.65) and 100 breaststroke (1:19.60), as did Eubanks in the 100 free (55.69) and 100 backstroke (1:05.47), and Caliendo in the 50 free (23.52) and 100 back (1:00.12).
Additionally, Hailey Rigby and Joe Tenny powered their way to top two performances in both of their individual swims for the Riverhawks. Rigby was triumphant in the 200 IM (2:23.51) and the silver medalist in the 100 free (1:00.80), while Tenny held off Mountain Crest’s Zach Roundy in the 100 breast (1:06.36) and was the runner-up in the 100 free (54.91).
Ridgeline’s Sarah McNeil captured the title in the 50 free with her time of 27.46.
“We had a pretty OK meet with some good times,” Ridgeline head coach Taryn McEuen said. “Mountain Crest is a great team, they have an excellent coach and it’s always fun to race with them. They push us to be better. I’m really proud of my athletes. They have worked hard this month on technique and it seems to be paying off.”
Roundy was oh so close to earning the right to stand on the top spot of the podium in both of his individual events. The Mustang junior was edged by Tenny by .03 in the 100 breast, but captured the No. 1 position in the 200 IM (2:14.64).
In addition to Roundy, four other Mountain Crest athletes finished in the top two in a pair of individual events. Abby Scott won the 100 butterfly (1:09.87) and placed second in the 200 free (2:21.16), Jake Black was the champion in the 500 free (5:37) and runner-up in the 200 free (2:05.46), Emilee Leishman touched the wall with the top time in the 500 free (5:52) and was second in the 200 IM (2:29.59), and Caleb Jacobsen earned bragging rights in the 100 free (52.87) and was the silver medalist in the 50 free (24.08).
Nick Erikson beat all comers in the 200 free (1:56.65) for the Mustangs, as did Jaden Norman in the 100 fly (1:01.27).
“Ridgeline hosted a great meet tonight,” MC head coach Thomas Williams said “We swam our best races tonight to close out the decade on a high note and get best times. (Our athletes) work hard and have great attitudes. I especially love to see our swimmers supporting each other and cheering on one another. I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids to represent as a coach.”
The Ridgeline girls won nine of the 11 events, while the Mountain Crest boys placed first seven times and second six times.
GC vs. SV
Sky View continued its dynamic first half of the season by sweeping Green Canyon at the home pool for both programs. The Bobcats prevailed in the boys side, 106-64, and in the girls competition, 103-67.
The Sky View boys won all but two of the events, while the girls reigned supreme in eight of the 11.
"We had a great meet tonight," SV head coach Marcus Singleton said. "Our girls were able to get a season-best (time) in the 200 free relay, with Alli Dean catching and out-touching the GC swimmer. Races like that really add to the excitement of the meet. We had some other close races, (including) between teammates Jaxon Tueller and David Higginbotham in the 200 free. It's been really fun to watch the Sky View swimmers improve throughout the season and this meet was no exception."
A trio of Bobcats won both of their individual events. Darwin Anderson placed first in the 200 IM (1:57.58) and 100 fly (53.09), as did Tueller in the 200 free (1:54.59) and 100 back (57.59) and Allie Schwartz in the 100 fly (1:04.62) and 100 breast (1:12.64).
Five Sky View athletes secured a spot in the top two in both of their individual swims. Those Bobcats were Jackson DuBose (first in the 100 breast, 1:04.91; second in 200 IM , 2:12.36); Ellie Legler (first in 500 free, 5:54; second in 200 free 2:14.09); Jenna Gibbons (first in 50 free, 27.21; second in 100 breast, 1:12.91); Ryan Robinson (first in 50 free, 24.41; second in 100 breast, 1:07.22); Allison Dean (first in 100 back, 1:06.26; second in 200 IM, 2:35.69).
Higginbotham was the runner-up for the Bobcats in the 200 free (1:54.68) and 100 fly (58.24).
It was another memorable meet for Green Canyon's Kaylee Coats, who was the champion in the 200 free (2:03.90) and 100 free (58.31). Other Wolves who earned the right to stand on the top spot of the podium were Josh Jensen in the 100 free (57.98), Brayden Badger in the 500 free (5:35) and Mia Huebner in the 200 IM (2:24.81).
Green Canyon's Nathan Seamons was the silver medalist in the 50 free (24.64) and 500 free (5:47).
"Great meet. Always great to swim against Sky View," GC head coach John Kane said. "We had a lot of kids swim best times today, which is great to see. These kids work so hard and for them to reap the benefits of hard work by getting best times is a lot of fun."